prop,podiums,acrylic,showcase,tools for product photo

Kyiv City, Ukraine
| 1,173 Sales | 5 out of 5 stars 5 out of 5 stars

Announcement    We are currently shipping from Sweden.
Best choice and excellent quality! We have express delivery

Announcement

Last updated on Aug 3, 2022

We are currently shipping from Sweden.
Best choice and excellent quality! We have express delivery

Etsy automatically translates most text on the site to your preferred language.

See in original language

About Betonvton

Sales 1,173
On Etsy since 2021
  • I really love what I do
  • Hello! Glad to every person in my store =)
  • minimalist concrete decor
  • In workshop BETONVTON concrete
  •  
Video summary: #homedecor #concrete #arch #wave #minimalism #giftset

my way to this production

  • Nataliia

    Owner, Maker, Shipper

    I make your orders myself and get incredible pleasure from your reviews and photos with props ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Frequently asked questions

Сведения о размерах

if you do not understand what size the products or the set have, please contact me and clarify before ordering.
some products may have deviations in dimensions up to 10 mm

Инструкции по уходу

do not drip essential and vegetable oils, acids and other liquids other than water onto the surface of the products, do not wash with detergents, do not immerse in water, place on a flat surface, do not rub with hard material, do not drop. We do not recommend eating from these products.

import rules, import duties,taxes

BETONVTON is not liable for any fees or taxes you may incur if your order is held by customs. We advise that you make yourself familiar with your destination’s import duty, customs and local sales taxes as well as its rules and regulations regarding importing foreign goods and products. As the recipient, you are liable for all customs, import duties and local sales taxes levied by the country you are shipping to. Payment of these may be necessary to release your order from customs on arrival.

shipping and delivery

I'm doing my best to wrap and secure all the items, however, I'm not responsible for any post office damages.
If the tracking number confirms that the package was delivered, the buyer is responsible for filling a claim with Usps. My responsibility as a Seller ends when I handed over the parcel to the postal service.
If the package is lost in transit, please contact me.

product color and material feature

The transfer of real color may differ due to different electronic devices, so the photos on the site are for information only.
Each product is unique and inimitable. May contain holes in itself due to the nature of the materials from which it is made.

Product features information

Production time min. 1- max. 5 working days, each product has the betonvton logo and is treated with a water-repellent and dustproof impregnation.

All products are for use on the front of the product only (where there is no logo)

Product material: mineral-reinforced gypsum or concrete to order.

IMPORTANT NOTES:

- Each props is done manually, and therefore may differ slightly from the photos in the listing.
- If the parcel left country of departure, I can no longer influence the delivery speed or clarify its condition. Please, if the status of the parcel does not change for a very long time, please contact the national post office.
- Each item is custom made for you, so alas, I cannot accept returns.
- The item is free shipping, and it is almost half the cost of the item, so in the case of a refund, I cannot return more than 50% of the amount (depending on the recipient country, this value changes), and only if you give me Provide an official reply from your postal service that the package was lost, or photo with damaged item

Wholesale availability

we make wholesale orders (from 10 identical products in the same color) it can be 200 ml candlesticks or other

If the customer did not pick up the order or did not pay the tax

If the customer did not pick up the order or did not pay the tax we keep the cost of shipping to the customer and back to our warehouse. if the props arrive at our warehouse from the client in a broken condition, we will not be able to return even part of the money.

