Announcement
We are currently shipping from Sweden.
Best choice and excellent quality! We have express delivery
Announcement
We are currently shipping from Sweden.
Best choice and excellent quality! We have express delivery
Items
Featured items
set of photo props, props, Photo background, background, podiums, cement props, concrete podiums, product photo, jewelry stand, photo set
€14.44
Product Photo Prop , props, Photo background, background, podiums, cement props, concrete podiums, product photo, jewelry stand, photo set
€19.25
Photography Props Set Arch Shape Wave Shape Decorative Cylinders Display Stands small business photography Jewelry display pendulum stand
€28.87
All Items
set of photo props, props, Photo background, background, podiums, cement props, concrete podiums, product photo, jewelry stand, photo set
€14.44
Set of geometric forms for photo, concrete podiums, minimalism decor, props for product photography, backdrop, podiums , set decorative
€125.11
prop for product photography | geometric podiums | studio prop | cube prop | backdrop | photography props | product shooting | betonvton
€202.10
props for product photo, concrete decor, geometric figures, set of podiums,plaster decor,geometric shapes, props
€24.06
Personality decor, product photo, prop, backdrop, concrete display, Cylinder Jewellery,Product Stand, prop shop, stone jewelry display
€129.92
Personality decor, product photo, prop, backdrop, concrete display, Cylinder Jewellery,Product Stand, prop shop, stone jewelry display
€115.48
Personality decor, product photo, prop, backdrop, concrete display, Cylinder Jewellery,Product Stand, prop shop, stone jewelry display
€95.27
set of cubic shapes, props for product photo, podiums for jewelry, photo stands, handmade concrete decor,pots for flowers, concrete cube,top
€28.87
Set of geometric podiums for photo, concrete podiums, minimalism decor, props for product photography, backdrop, podiums , set decorative
€19.25
product photography, colourful shapes, custom decor, styling blocks, photo props, set design, arch, tray, holder for jewelry prop stylist,
€38.49
column, props, product photo, detail for photo, props for photo, concrete podium, podiums, geometric figures, acrylic, decor for photo,
€48.12
props, concrete props, geometric shapes, products for photos, podiums, plaster props, betonvton, jewelry holder,rack
€52.93
Set of geometric podiums for photo, concrete podiums, minimalism decor, props for product photography,mold, podiums , set decorative, arch
€96.24
set of forms, props, product photography set , set of stands, decorative stand, minimalism decor, mini trays, concrete decor, multicolors
€19.25
set of photo props, props, product photo, Photo design,background, branding, content creator, still life, product for photo, concrete arch
€125.11
set of podiums, props, photo decor, home decor, props, jewelry stand, stand for cosmetics, concrete stands, arch,product photo,plaster props
€178.04
Personality decor, product photo, prop, backdrop, concrete display, Cylinder Jewellery,Product Stand, prop shop, stone jewelry display
€178.04
Product Photo Prop , props, Photo background, background, podiums, cement props, concrete podiums, product photo, jewelry stand, photo set
€19.25
Geometric Display Block , Art Sculpture Object , Jewellery Product Stand , Colour Photography Prop , Props for product photography
€48.12
concrete wave, concrete tray, photography props, set design props,concrete props, geometric shapes, products for photos, podiums, props
€25.98
column, geometric shape, art sculpture, prop, props for product photography, jewelry display, photo studio, cosmetics photography, preset
€19.25
ring holder, prop, product photo, cone, jewelry stand, podium for photo, concrete decor,plasters decor
€33.68
set of cubic props, photo props,backdrops, concrete decor, geometric figures, set of podiums, plaster decor, geometric shapes, cement decor
€129.92
arch prop, concrete arch, Photo background, plaster arch, podiums, arch wedding, concrete podiums, product photo, jewellry stand, jesmonite
€25.98
props , concrete props, geometric shapes, products for photos, podiums, plaster props, betonvton
€158.79
Set of geometric forms for photo, concrete ladder, minimalism decor, props for product photography, backdrop, podiums , set decorative
€96.24
concrete set photo props, concrete novelty, white home decor, handmade concrete, backdrops, scandi style, display for jewelry
€28.87
set of podiums, props, photo decor, home decor, props, jewelry stand, stand for cosmetics, concrete stands, arch,product photo,plaster props
€66.40
Photography Props Set Arch Shape Wave Shape Decorative Cylinders Display Stands small business photography Jewelry display pendulum stand
€28.87
Concrete Arch Decor, photography props Concrete Arch Tray, Decorative Tray, Boho Shelf Decor, Arch Wall Decor,geometric props, scandi style
€48.12
Personality decor, product photo, prop, backdrop, concrete display, Cylinder Jewellery,Product Stand, prop shop, stone jewelry display
€25.98
photography props, modern shapes, modern spaces, minimalist design, creative product, retail design
€9.62
props, geometric props, podium, concrete podiums, photo props, photography set design, photo props, white tray, concrete tray, product photo
€19.25
Reviews
-
Mathilde on Feb 17, 20235 out of 5 stars
Best purchase ever. Natalia was super fast to answer all my questions. I also asked about delivery times and she said she would do her best. Her best was beyond my expectations since I received my product in a few days and the quality is beautiful. Thank you !!
-
angieger41 on Feb 1, 20235 out of 5 stars
Very nice but smaller than i expected.
-
Jana on Nov 22, 20225 out of 5 stars
Really nice and fast! Thanks a lot :)
-
Doina on Nov 10, 20225 out of 5 stars
Shipping was fast, the quality of product very good, and customer service very helpful.
-
Katie on Nov 4, 20225 out of 5 stars
Super product and really great communication, arrived as expected and really quickly too :) Thank you
-
Original on Nov 3, 20225 out of 5 stars
Great item, only issue was i was able to pick one color instead of multiple
-
Jason D on Mar 13, 20235 out of 5 stars
Beautiful, just as described and great communication. Thank you!
-
Jason D on Mar 13, 20235 out of 5 stars
Beautiful, just as described and great communication. Thank you!
-
Emma Stokes on Mar 7, 20235 out of 5 stars
Arrived swiftly and as described would buy again in a heartbeat.
-
xcsmall on Mar 2, 20235 out of 5 stars
Really nice articles and great communication with Nataliia. I keep on purchasing new props from her :)
About Betonvton
my way to this production
Shop members
-
Nataliia
Owner, Maker, Shipper
I make your orders myself and get incredible pleasure from your reviews and photos with props ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Shop policies
Shipping
Customs and import taxes
Payment options
Returns & exchanges
Cancellations
Privacy policy
More information
Frequently asked questions
Сведения о размерах
if you do not understand what size the products or the set have, please contact me and clarify before ordering.
some products may have deviations in dimensions up to 10 mm
Инструкции по уходу
do not drip essential and vegetable oils, acids and other liquids other than water onto the surface of the products, do not wash with detergents, do not immerse in water, place on a flat surface, do not rub with hard material, do not drop. We do not recommend eating from these products.
import rules, import duties,taxes
BETONVTON is not liable for any fees or taxes you may incur if your order is held by customs. We advise that you make yourself familiar with your destination’s import duty, customs and local sales taxes as well as its rules and regulations regarding importing foreign goods and products. As the recipient, you are liable for all customs, import duties and local sales taxes levied by the country you are shipping to. Payment of these may be necessary to release your order from customs on arrival.
shipping and delivery
I'm doing my best to wrap and secure all the items, however, I'm not responsible for any post office damages.
If the tracking number confirms that the package was delivered, the buyer is responsible for filling a claim with Usps. My responsibility as a Seller ends when I handed over the parcel to the postal service.
If the package is lost in transit, please contact me.
product color and material feature
The transfer of real color may differ due to different electronic devices, so the photos on the site are for information only.
Each product is unique and inimitable. May contain holes in itself due to the nature of the materials from which it is made.
Product features information
Production time min. 1- max. 5 working days, each product has the betonvton logo and is treated with a water-repellent and dustproof impregnation.
All products are for use on the front of the product only (where there is no logo)
Product material: mineral-reinforced gypsum or concrete to order.
IMPORTANT NOTES:
- Each props is done manually, and therefore may differ slightly from the photos in the listing.
- If the parcel left country of departure, I can no longer influence the delivery speed or clarify its condition. Please, if the status of the parcel does not change for a very long time, please contact the national post office.
- Each item is custom made for you, so alas, I cannot accept returns.
- The item is free shipping, and it is almost half the cost of the item, so in the case of a refund, I cannot return more than 50% of the amount (depending on the recipient country, this value changes), and only if you give me Provide an official reply from your postal service that the package was lost, or photo with damaged item
Wholesale availability
we make wholesale orders (from 10 identical products in the same color) it can be 200 ml candlesticks or other
If the customer did not pick up the order or did not pay the tax
If the customer did not pick up the order or did not pay the tax we keep the cost of shipping to the customer and back to our warehouse. if the props arrive at our warehouse from the client in a broken condition, we will not be able to return even part of the money.
Seller details
Captcha failed to load. Try using a different browser or disabling ad blockers.