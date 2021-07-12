Privacy policy

I'm doing my best to wrap and secure all the items, however, I'm not responsible for any post office damages.

If the tracking number confirms that the package was delivered, the buyer is responsible for filling a claim with Usps. My responsibility as a Seller ends when I handed over the parcel to the postal service.

If the package is lost in transit, please contact me.



Import rules, import duties, taxes



BETONVTON is not liable for any fees or taxes you may incur if your order is held by customs. We advise that you make yourself familiar with your destination’s import duty, customs and local sales taxes as well as its rules and regulations regarding importing foreign goods and products. As the recipient, you are liable for all customs, import duties and local sales taxes levied by the country you are shipping to. Payment of these may be necessary to release your order from customs on arrival.



Buyers are responsible for any customs and import taxes that may apply. I'm not responsible for delays due to customs.



Returns

I do not accept returns



All products are made to order for the client. We do handmade work in the color you need, so we cannot accept returns. However, if it happens that you buy a product that for some reason will be considered by the store manager as a product that can be returned, you must write to us in a personal message and get an address for the return delivery of the product, pay for the delivery of this product from your address to our address for 100% of the delivery amount and expect a refund only after we check that all the goods that we returned look the same as when we sent them, they are all intact and without damage, after that we will be able to return you money for these goods.



Exchanges

I do not accept exchanges



Size Information



if you do not understand what size the products or the set have, please contact me and clarify before ordering.

some products may have deviations in dimensions up to 10 mm



Care Instructions



do not drip essential and vegetable oils, acids and other liquids other than water onto the surface of the products, do not wash with detergents, do not immerse in water, place on a flat surface, do not rub with hard material, do not drop. We do not recommend eating from these products.



Care information:



Wipe with a soft, damp cloth.



Precautions when using products:



-do not drip on the surface of the acid



-do not wash with chemicals



-do not drip greasy grease and oil on the surface



-do not use for food



-do not put in water for a long time



-Keep away from children-heavy



-do not rub the surface with hard material



We give a one-time coupon -10% after your



review on INSTAGRAM with active tag @betonvton



Product color and material feature



The transfer of real color may differ due to different electronic devices, so the photos on the site are for information only.

Each product is unique and inimitable. May contain holes in itself due to the nature of the materials from which it is made.



Product features information



Production time min. 1- max. 5 working days, each product has the betonvton logo and is treated with a water-repellent and dustproof impregnation.



All products are for use on the front of the product only (where there is no logo)



Product material: mineral-reinforced gypsum or concrete to order.



Wholesale availability



we make wholesale orders (from 10 identical products in the same color) it can be 200 ml candlesticks or other

Spread of information

This is probably the most important question you have: with whom do we share your information? We may share personal information with our other entities and affiliates. These organizations and affiliates may sell to you as a result of such an exchange. To some extent, information must be shared with courier companies, credit card processing companies,suppliers, etc., so that they can perform their functions related to the fulfillment of your order. In addition to this normal business requirement, information may also be required for reporting to law enforcement, for fraud detection, and for the security of our website, employees, management, users, members, and other affiliates associated with us.

Use of information

The most important use of the information collected from you is your email address, which is used to inform you that your order has been confirmed/fulfilled. Your email address is also used to inform you about customer service related issues and for any newsletters sent.All other information collected is kept confidential and will not be disclosed except as required by law enforcement or in the event of any dispute.

Your consent



By using the Website and/or providing your information, you consent to the collection and use of information that you disclose on the Website in accordance with this Privacy Policy, including, without limitation, your consent to the transfer of your information in accordance with this privacy policy. .