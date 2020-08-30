Lalakamala

Announcement Hare Krishna Dear devotees, we are delighted to see you in our shop and we will be happy to help you get what you like. We have a small request for you, we try very hard to send your orders to you as quickly as possible, but as you understand delivery does not depend on us, Customs, airplanes, and other departments work according to the laws of the country, we cannot influence the delivery speed, we hope on your patience and understanding.



Hare Krsna! We are dad, mom, and two sons from Mayapur Dham. Our Vaishnava workshop has existed for 7 years. And now we decided to keep our blog in English. Our children are our inspiration. And we are doing our best to grow them in Krishna Consciousness with love. And also help other parents inspire their children in Krishna Consciousness! We make various Vaisnava toys.

We also make Lala Kamala Japa bags with different prints that we create ourselves. Everything is made from quality materials. When washing, the colors do not fade. Eco-friendly printing. Convenient model. These bags will last you a long time. We also produce hats and bandanas with Vaishnava prints, aprons, book covers, karatal bags. And you can find in our shop the highest quality Japa mala and khantimala and much more.

