Lalakamala

Announcement
Hare Krishna Dear devotees, we are delighted to see you in our shop and we will be happy to help you get what you like. We have a small request for you, we try very hard to send your orders to you as quickly as possible, but as you understand delivery does not depend on us, Customs, airplanes, and other departments work according to the laws of the country, we cannot influence the delivery speed, we hope on your patience and understanding.
If you have special wishes, problems, or questions with your orders, please write to us before putting on a bad rating, it will be fair and honest, you are not going to deceive or mislead anyone, we always try to give gifts and do it always, we always try to make concessions and help you, please do not make an order with us if you feel that you can in the future write us a bad review, we live modestly and do not want our little store to suffer, usually, our customers understand that we are busy serving and do not wish us harm, they can be patient and have an understanding that we are not God to control the speed of delivery. If you have read this and you are not embarrassed by all of the above, we will be glad to see you with all our hearts, we will definitely give you gifts, we will do our best for you so that you are satisfied.
If you need to receive your order by certain dates, in a short time, or you think that you will receive it quickly, this is not the case, we cannot guarantee you this and do not want to discredit you.
Hare Krsna! We are dad, mom, and two sons from Mayapur Dham. Our Vaishnava workshop has existed for 7 years. And now we decided to keep our blog in English. Our children are our inspiration. And we are doing our best to grow them in Krishna Consciousness with love. And also help other parents inspire their children in Krishna Consciousness! We make various Vaisnava toys.
We also make Lala Kamala Japa bags with different prints that we create ourselves. Everything is made from quality materials. When washing, the colors do not fade. Eco-friendly printing. Convenient model. These bags will last you a long time. We also produce hats and bandanas with Vaishnava prints, aprons, book covers, karatal bags. And you can find in our shop the highest quality Japa mala and khantimala and much more.
Welcome! Let's be friends! 🌿🙏🏻
Chat on WhatsApp with Lala Kamala
https://api.whatsapp.com/message/G26GZ6V5ZCZOI1
11.5 Inches Krishna murti ,only Gaura Nitay .deity Gaura Nitai , Murti God,Hare Krishna, Spiritual things, Holy things, Krishna deities
₹ 23,558 FREE delivery
Jagannath Patitta-Pavana with Lotus stand hand made, Hare Krishna, Krishna things, Holy Name Jagannath
₹ 8,481 FREE delivery
Big size Krishna murti ,only Gaura Nitay .deity Gaura Nitai , Murti God,Hare Krishna, Spiritual things, Holy things.
₹ 23,480 FREE delivery
All Items
Beautiful Pair small Cows , Surabhi for Altar figurines, Cow statue, Hare Krishna, altar decorations, Indian Cow, White Cow,Metal sculpture
₹ 942 FREE delivery
Pair small (2.5 inches) beautiful Peacock for Altar figurines, peacocks, parrots, Hare Krishna, altar decorations, clay animal, peacock
₹ 1,178 FREE delivery
Best quality Agarwood Incense(250 gram) is natural, handmade, from pure manure, from protected cows.
₹ 1,571 FREE delivery
Best quality Rose Incense(250 gram) is natural, handmade, from pure manure, from protected cows.
₹ 1,571 FREE delivery
Best quality Lotus Incense(250 gram) is natural, handmade, from pure manure, from protected cows.
₹ 1,571 FREE delivery
Best quality Frank Incense(250 gram) is natural, handmade, from pure manure, from protected cows.
₹ 1,571 FREE delivery
Shree Radhe Krishna Handmade tulsi necklace - hare krishna kanthi mala, jay Shri radhe Mala 1 round, Shree Radhe Holy name
₹ 1,178 FREE delivery
Shree Radhe Krishna Handmade tulsi necklace - hare krishna kanthi mala, jay Shri radhe Mala 1 round, Shree Radhe Holy name
₹ 1,178 FREE delivery
Shree Radhe Handmade tulsi necklace - hare krishna kanthi mala, jay Shri radhe Mala 1 round, Shree Radhe Holy name
₹ 2,356 FREE delivery
A set of 4 glasses (3 inches) made of steel, stylish and beautiful.,Hare Krishna, Prasadam
₹ 1,571 FREE delivery
6.5 Inches Beautiful Murti Shrila Prabhupada, Hare Krishna, Spiritual murti, Holy Name
₹ 5,497 FREE delivery
Amazing 3' inches Jagannath Baladev and Subhadra with Lotus Stands hand made !!! Hare Krishna, Krishna things, Holy Name Jagannath
₹ 4,319 FREE delivery
8 cm Shri Narasimhadev in the Lotus ,deity Nrisimhadev ,Hare Krishna, Spiritual things, Holy ( be sure to read the product description)
₹ 785 FREE delivery
Nrisimhadev Silver Kavacha, Handmade , Hare Krishna, Krishna Style, kanthimala, Tulasi pandent
₹ 3,534 FREE delivery
Big Nrisimhadev Silver Kavacha, Handmade , Hare Krishna, Krishna Style, kanthimala, Tulasi pandent
₹ 3,534 FREE delivery
Gold Kavacha 20 carat, Handmade , Hare Krishna, Krishna Style, kanthimala, Tulasi ,gold pendant, medallion
₹ 12,564 FREE delivery
Gold Kavacha 20 carat, Handmade , Hare Krishna, Krishna Style, kanthimala, Tulasi ,gold pendant, medallion
₹ 11,779 FREE delivery
Gold Kavacha 20 carat, Handmade , Hare Krishna, Krishna Style, kanthimala, Tulasi ,gold pendant, medallion
₹ 19,239 FREE delivery
Gold Kavacha 20 carat Handmade , Hare Krishna, Krishna Style, kanthimala, Tulasi ,gold pendant, medallion
₹ 19,632 FREE delivery
silver horn for Krishna, Balarama, Salagramma and Govordah. Spiritual things. Religious For Kirtan , puja
₹ 3,769 FREE delivery
One silver Mridanga for deitie Gauranga, Gopal, Goavardhan Or Prabhupada murti Spiritual things, Holy Things, Harinama Things, Hare Krishna
₹ 5,104 FREE delivery
Silver Karatal for the Deities of Gaura Nitai, Prabhupada, spiritual music Musical Instruments Indian Manjeera Religious For Kirtan , puja
₹ 3,534 FREE delivery
Damodara Lila, Krishna murti 4.5" Inches .deity , Murti God,Hare Krishna, Spiritual things, Holy things. (be sure to read the description
₹ 2,748 FREE delivery
Amazing Lord Vishnu with Ananta Shesha, 7 cm Krishna, Spiritual painting, Hand Made with love, marble statue
₹ 777 FREE delivery
Flutes For Krishna, Gopala, Govardhan, Shalagram Sila. Krishna style, Spiritual attributes
₹ 1,178 FREE delivery
Special shoes for real Yogis,(28.3 cm) handmade, beautiful shape and high quality, UNISEX Premium quality flip fllops slipper Slides
₹ 5,497 FREE delivery
Radhe Handmade earrings from Tulasi, Sri Radha! Krishna Style, Radhe Style , Spiritual items
₹ 620 FREE delivery
Flutes For Krishna, Gopala, Govardhan, Shalagram Sila. Krishna style, Spiritual attributes
₹ 777 FREE delivery
Beautiful Seat for Deities, Wooden Singhasan / Vyasasana with Decoration for Gopal, Giriraj , Shalagram (6.5-4) Inches
₹ 2,356 FREE delivery
Wooden Singhasan / Vyasasana with Decoration for Gopal, Giriraj , Shalagram (6.5-4) Inches
₹ 2,356 FREE delivery
Jay Gomata Handmade tulsi necklace - hare krishna kanthi mala, jay Shri radhe Mala 1 round, Shree Radhe Holy name
₹ 1,885 FREE delivery
Reviews
Dhara on 03 Dec, 20214 out of 5 stars
Good quality
Suitable for big japa beg
olivier on 13 Nov, 20215 out of 5 stars
four weeks journey to france from india but it is worth being patient. articles of a great quality, a careful sending and ... full of nice gifts. thank you. You are at the top.
Cici ness on 23 Sep, 20215 out of 5 stars
This necklace is perfect. Thank you.
Anonymous on 12 Dec, 20215 out of 5 stars
If you are a Krishna devotee, buy from this shop, their love for the Lord is definitely is represented through their items!
You will receive professionally packed order, from a deep devotee, their items definitely gave me the vibe of an intense love for Lord Krishna. something i have not experienced before while i did purchase religious items from other shops. Highly recommend.
Anonymous on 12 Dec, 20215 out of 5 stars
Received the items after 2 months, but it was definitely worth the wait. Professionally packed with lots of gifts and a very spiritual smell, this shop won my heart for sure, Hare Krishna!
Helene on 10 Dec, 20215 out of 5 stars
Thaaank you so much! 🌟
I'm really very happy about this special Japa bag. 🌟
Total recommendation!
Tamal on 08 Dec, 20215 out of 5 stars
Nice product and well packed.
Ana on 08 Dec, 20215 out of 5 stars
Excellent quality and timely delivery! Highly recommend!
Ana on 08 Dec, 20215 out of 5 stars
Excellent quality and timely delivery! Highly recommend!
Nuriya on 08 Dec, 20215 out of 5 stars
Those bottles with Radha and Narasimha are exactly what we wanted. Very nice quality and a great Christmas gift. Delivery was fast too. Thank you, guys.
About Lalakamala
important for you and us
Dear devotees and those who buy from us, we always try to do the best and highest quality for you, each of our clients receives a gift in their parcel or a discount, there is no such client who would not receive an extra from us, now the world is not an easy situation, since the virus has affected all countries of the world, we always try to dispatch as soon as possible so that you receive your orders as quickly as possible, but now the mail of the world works in a very slow mode since not all countries fly planes, it often happens that parcels are delayed due to additional checks, please be patient and give us a chance to serve you.
Shop members
Atiprada Gaura Das
Owner, Customer Service, Dispatcher
Your servant is ready to answer all your questions, always ready to give you gifts
Lalakamala
Designer, Photographer
Design and your creativity, if you have any wishes, your personal ideas, I am ready to make your dream come true. Hare Krsna.
Yaraslava
Dispatcher, Assistant
Yaroslava is our employee, helps us in making your orders, and also sends them from Russia to your homes)
Production partners
Art of Where
Canada
Art of Where 372 Rue Sainte-Catherine O #102, Montréal, QC H3B 1A2
iskcon
Nadiād, India
Mayapur iskcon bbt book 741313
Kashmere made
Jammu and Kashmir, India
silk scarf ,saffron ,pamshina,slik shah muzaffar 9815014530 india
Mayapur made
Krishnanagar, India
Arjuna makes custom musical instruments and More things for us 7863937217 phone number All Types of Musical Instrument Manufacturer with Repair Sree Mayapur, Nadia - 741313 Isodyan, Nabadwip
printful
Charlotte, NC
Printful is an on-demand order fulfillment and warehousing service that fulfills and ships products including clothing, accessories, and home & living items for online businesses. It’s free to set up, and doesn’t come with monthly fees or minimum order requirements. We produce only what's ordered,
printify
San Francisco, CA
With Printify you can create and sell custom products with your design. We handle production and shipping directly to your customers - with your branding.
ThisNew
Fujian, China
Focus on print on demand dropshipping services worldwide;
yoga Slides
Krishnanagar, India
the company produces yoga sandals.
yoyvol
China
With humble beginnings, Yoycol has grown into an international company with one thing in mind - to empower businesses and individuals to express themselves with quality and creation. When we started, we realized that none of the current ecommerce solutions gave us the control that we strived for. W
Shop policies
