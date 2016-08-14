Natural Blue Flash Blue Fire Labradorite Adornment Triangle Cabochon Glorious Gemstone Massive Cab 36x32x7 mm 50.65 Cts. G1

Natural Blue Flash Blue Fire Labradorite Adornment Triangle Cabochon Glorious Gemstone Massive Cab 36x32x7 mm 50.65 Cts. G1

  • Materials: Gemstone
  • Length: 34 millimeters

Natural Blue Yellow Purple Flash Fire Labradorite Adornment Triangle Cabochon Glorious Gemstone Massive Cab 34x32x8.5 mm 69 Cts.

At the request of the buyer, a drilling service is available.

Country/Region Of Manufacture : INDIA
Main Stone : LABRADORITE
Size : 34x32x8.5 mm.
Treatment : NATURAL
Weight In Cts : 69 Cts.
Natural/Lab-Created : NATURAL
Color : GOLD BLUE PURPLE FLASH COLOR
Shape : TRIANGLE CABOCHON



Please note the photo shown here does not show actual size, please refer to title and description for size and weight details.
Please note: actual color may vary from picture due to computer settings.



About YourGemstonesShop
Hi! I'm Margo. I am really glad to meet you! I live in the best city in the World, in the capital of Ukraine - Kiev. I love love love my country! And I'm proud I'm an ukrainian! I adore the nature in all its manifestations. I admire people all over the world especially people who decorating this world. Who makes something beautiful for other people.

Gemstones are my passion. I believe them brings many positive energy in our lifes, which makes us stronger and better for the World.

My store is for jewellery designers . For people who make beautiful and unique handmade jewellery.

In my shop you'll find lot of sweet things for yourselves. Natural stones in different shapes like round cab, oval cab, squere cab, rectangle cab, triangle cab, crystal and rought etc.

If you don't find something you need - ask me and I will check what I can propose to you!

We will make this world much beautiful together!


Visit my store, you will find more beautifull items)) https://www.YourGemstonesShop.etsy.com

Wish you a peace and happiness.



Copyright © Marharyta Modna, all rights reserved.

Ships from Ukraine
Edythe Jan 6, 2019

5 out of 5 stars

Beautifully cut onyx drop that will make a beautiful pendant! Well worth the wait, thanks!

Purchased item:

Edythe reviewed Natural Black Onyx Agate Pear Cabochon Gemstone Pendant size. 30x16x7 mm. 30 Cts.
Natural Black Onyx Agate Pear Cabochon Gemstone Pendant size. 30x16x7 mm. 30 Cts.

Gail Spangenberg Jun 21, 2019

5 out of 5 stars

Just received and so beautiful can't wait to wire wrap it ❤

Purchased item:

Gail Spangenberg reviewed Natural Crazy Lace Agate Pear Pendant Gemstone Yellow Grey Color. 51x37x6 mm.
Natural Crazy Lace Agate Pear Pendant Gemstone Yellow Grey Color. 51x37x6 mm.

Beatnik1973 May 2, 2020

5 out of 5 stars

Love all of the stones!

Purchased item:

Beatnik1973 reviewed Natural Carved Blue Flash Gold Fire Labradorite Adornment Oval Cabochon Glorious Gemstone Pendant size. 42.5x20x8 mm 57.7 Cts.
Natural Carved Blue Flash Gold Fire Labradorite Adornment Oval Cabochon Glorious Gemstone Pendant size. 42.5x20x8 mm 57.7 Cts.

Beatnik1973 May 2, 2020

5 out of 5 stars

Love all of the stones!

Purchased item:

Beatnik1973 reviewed Natural Carved Blue Flash Gold Fire Labradorite Adornment Oval Cabochon Glorious Gemstone Pendant size. 37x24.5x6 mm 48.05 Cts.
Natural Carved Blue Flash Gold Fire Labradorite Adornment Oval Cabochon Glorious Gemstone Pendant size. 37x24.5x6 mm 48.05 Cts.

Listed on Nov 18, 2020
