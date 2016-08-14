Natural Blue Flash Blue Fire Labradorite Adornment Triangle Cabochon Glorious Gemstone Massive Cab 36x32x7 mm 50.65 Cts. G1
Price: $16.99
Materials: Gemstone
Length: 34 millimeters
Natural Blue Yellow Purple Flash Fire Labradorite Adornment Triangle Cabochon Glorious Gemstone Massive Cab 34x32x8.5 mm 69 Cts.
At the request of the buyer, a drilling service is available.
Country/Region Of Manufacture : INDIA
Main Stone : LABRADORITE
Size : 34x32x8.5 mm.
Treatment : NATURAL
Weight In Cts : 69 Cts.
Natural/Lab-Created : NATURAL
Color : GOLD BLUE PURPLE FLASH COLOR
Shape : TRIANGLE CABOCHON
Please note the photo shown here does not show actual size, please refer to title and description for size and weight details.
Please note: actual color may vary from picture due to computer settings.
About YourGemstonesShop
Hi! I'm Margo. I am really glad to meet you! I live in the best city in the World, in the capital of Ukraine - Kiev. I love love love my country! And I'm proud I'm an ukrainian! I adore the nature in all its manifestations. I admire people all over the world especially people who decorating this world. Who makes something beautiful for other people.
Gemstones are my passion. I believe them brings many positive energy in our lifes, which makes us stronger and better for the World.
My store is for jewellery designers . For people who make beautiful and unique handmade jewellery.
In my shop you'll find lot of sweet things for yourselves. Natural stones in different shapes like round cab, oval cab, squere cab, rectangle cab, triangle cab, crystal and rought etc.
If you don't find something you need - ask me and I will check what I can propose to you!
We will make this world much beautiful together!
Wish you a peace and happiness.
Jan 13-Feb 3
Accepted
Margo Modna
597 shop reviews4.5 out of 5 stars
Beautifully cut onyx drop that will make a beautiful pendant! Well worth the wait, thanks!
Just received and so beautiful can't wait to wire wrap it ❤
Love all of the stones!
