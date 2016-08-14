Faceted Blue Flash Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Pear Glorious Gemstone Ring size. 27x12.5x7 mm. 13.75 Cts.

  • Faceted Blue Flash Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Pear Glorious image 0
  • Faceted Blue Flash Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Pear Glorious image 1
  • Faceted Blue Flash Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Pear Glorious image 2
  • Faceted Blue Flash Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Pear Glorious image 3
  • Faceted Blue Flash Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Pear Glorious image 4
  • Faceted Blue Flash Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Pear Glorious image 5
  • Faceted Blue Flash Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Pear Glorious image 6
  • Faceted Blue Flash Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Pear Glorious image 7
  • Faceted Blue Flash Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Pear Glorious image 8
  • Faceted Blue Flash Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Pear Glorious image 9
Faceted Blue Flash Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Pear Glorious Gemstone Ring size. 27x12.5x7 mm. 13.75 Cts.

Price: $9.49

Original Price: $18.99

You save $9.50 (50%)

  • Materials: Spectrolite, Gemstone, Precious, Jewelry, Jewellery, Crystal, Minerals, Semi Precious Stone, Real Gemstone, Treasures, Gems, Natural Gemstones, Labradorite

  • Carat weight: 13.75

Faceted Blue Flash Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Pear Glorious Gemstone Ring size. 27x12.5x7 mm. 13.75 Cts.


Country/Region Of Manufacture : INDIA
Main Stone : LABRADORITE
Size : 27x12.5x7 mm.
Treatment : NATURAL
Weight In Cts : 13.75 Cts.
Natural/Lab-Created : NATURAL
Color : BLUE FLASH COLOR
Shape : PEAR



Please note the photo shown here does not show actual size, please refer to title and description for size and weight details.
Please note: actual color may vary from picture due to computer settings.



About YourGemstonesShop
Hi! I'm Margo. I am really glad to meet you! I live in the best city in the World, in the capital of Ukraine - Kiev. I love love love my country! And I'm proud I'm an ukrainian! I adore the nature in all its manifestations. I admire people all over the world especially people who decorating this world. Who makes something beautiful for other people.

Gemstones are my passion. I believe them brings many positive energy in our lifes, which makes us stronger and better for the World.

My store is for jewellery designers . For people who make beautiful and unique handmade jewellery.

In my shop you'll find lot of sweet things for yourselves. Natural stones in different shapes like round cab, oval cab, squere cab, rectangle cab, triangle cab, crystal and rought etc.

If you don't find something you need - ask me and I will check what I can propose to you!

We will make this world much beautiful together!


Wish you a peace and happiness.

Visit my store, you will find more beautifull items))



Copyright © Marharyta Modna, all rights reserved.

Ships from Ukraine
Margo Modna

Margo Modna

Owner of YourGemstonesShop

Edythe Jan 6, 2019

5 out of 5 stars

Beautifully cut onyx drop that will make a beautiful pendant! Well worth the wait, thanks!

Edythe reviewed Natural Black Onyx Agate Pear Cabochon Gemstone Pendant size. 30x16x7 mm. 30 Cts.
Natural Black Onyx Agate Pear Cabochon Gemstone Pendant size. 30x16x7 mm. 30 Cts.

Moishe Ben-shir May 2, 2019

5 out of 5 stars

Lovely stone. A touch darker than I realized, however in full light it shows all the detail, pattern, and color. Gives it a lovely air of mystery! Thank you.

Moishe Ben-shir reviewed 100% Natural Corundum (Sapphire) Gemstone Oval Shape Dark Purple Blue Color Ring size. 16x13x6.5 mm. 14.65 Cts.
100% Natural Corundum (Sapphire) Gemstone Oval Shape Dark Purple Blue Color Ring size. 16x13x6.5 mm. 14.65 Cts.

Alice F Church Apr 18, 2019

5 out of 5 stars

This arrived as expected. It is an absolutely gorgeous gem!

Alice F Church reviewed Natural Clear Landscape Phantom Quartz Rock Teardrop Shape Pendant. 30x21x8 mm, 47.85 Cts.
Natural Clear Landscape Phantom Quartz Rock Teardrop Shape Pendant. 30x21x8 mm, 47.85 Cts.

Beatnik1973 May 2, 2020

5 out of 5 stars

Love all of the stones!

Beatnik1973 reviewed Natural Faceted Green Flash Gold Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Oval Cabochon Glorious Gemstone Pendant size. 35.5x22.5x6.5 mm. 43.45 Cts. F11
Natural Faceted Green Flash Gold Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Oval Cabochon Glorious Gemstone Pendant size. 35.5x22.5x6.5 mm. 43.45 Cts. F11

