Faceted Blue Flash Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Pear Glorious Gemstone Ring size. 27x12.5x7 mm. 13.75 Cts.
Price: $9.49
Materials: Spectrolite, Gemstone, Precious, Jewelry, Jewellery, Crystal, Minerals, Semi Precious Stone, Real Gemstone, Treasures, Gems, Natural Gemstones, Labradorite
Carat weight: 13.75
Country/Region Of Manufacture : INDIA
Main Stone : LABRADORITE
Size : 27x12.5x7 mm.
Treatment : NATURAL
Weight In Cts : 13.75 Cts.
Natural/Lab-Created : NATURAL
Color : BLUE FLASH COLOR
Shape : PEAR
Please note the photo shown here does not show actual size, please refer to title and description for size and weight details.
Please note: actual color may vary from picture due to computer settings.
About YourGemstonesShop
Hi! I'm Margo. I am really glad to meet you! I live in the best city in the World, in the capital of Ukraine - Kiev. I love love love my country! And I'm proud I'm an ukrainian! I adore the nature in all its manifestations. I admire people all over the world especially people who decorating this world. Who makes something beautiful for other people.
Gemstones are my passion. I believe them brings many positive energy in our lifes, which makes us stronger and better for the World.
My store is for jewellery designers . For people who make beautiful and unique handmade jewellery.
In my shop you'll find lot of sweet things for yourselves. Natural stones in different shapes like round cab, oval cab, squere cab, rectangle cab, triangle cab, crystal and rought etc.
If you don't find something you need - ask me and I will check what I can propose to you!
We will make this world much beautiful together!
Wish you a peace and happiness.
Visit my store, you will find more beautifull items)) https://www.YourGemstonesShop.etsy.com
Beautifully cut onyx drop that will make a beautiful pendant! Well worth the wait, thanks!
Lovely stone. A touch darker than I realized, however in full light it shows all the detail, pattern, and color. Gives it a lovely air of mystery! Thank you.
This arrived as expected. It is an absolutely gorgeous gem!
Love all of the stones!
