Following shop Follow shop

Cheezecatcreations

Cheezecatcreations

Green Bay, Wisconsin
| 1,485 Sales | 5 out of 5 stars 5 out of 5 stars

Speedy replies

Has a history of replying to messages quickly.

Rave reviews

Average review rating is 4.8 or higher

Contact

Following shop Follow shop

Announcement    Welcome to Cheezecatcreations. This is my full-time occupation. I am a one person operation, except for my long time bookeeper, from when I owned a store, who does my books! I have special needs rescued cats and I have been fostering cats for over 30 years.
I also volunteer for monthly spay days at a local TNR non-profit. So I really appreciate your support of my small business. I pay my veterinarian bills with my shop income. I design, handcut my fabric and sew all of my handmade items. Whenever possible, I use upcycled materials. I only use home grown and potent organic catnip in my cat products. NEW: Silvervine and Silvervine/Catnip in select toys and cat mats!

Because each item is handmade, there are slight variations in size and materials. I wash all of my fabric before using, to remove any chemicals and increase the softness.

I use a lot of stuffing infused with potent organic catnip and then I add even more more organic catnip or silvervine into each toy.

Buying a birthday or gotcha day gift for a cat? Let me know how old the cat is and I'll write a special message on the product tags!

If you need a special size or prefer unscented in one of my toys, blankets, or catnip mats, I am more than happy to accommodate your pets needs.

I am a woman-owned home-based smoke free pet friendly small business.

Make Cheezecatcreations your favorite store to see what's new!

Please like Cheezecat Handmade Pet Products on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Tik Tok!! Please share your pets photos with my products!!

Announcement

Last updated on Jun 23, 2023

Welcome to Cheezecatcreations. This is my full-time occupation. I am a one person operation, except for my long time bookeeper, from when I owned a store, who does my books! I have special needs rescued cats and I have been fostering cats for over 30 years.
I also volunteer for monthly spay days at a local TNR non-profit. So I really appreciate your support of my small business. I pay my veterinarian bills with my shop income. I design, handcut my fabric and sew all of my handmade items. Whenever possible, I use upcycled materials. I only use home grown and potent organic catnip in my cat products. NEW: Silvervine and Silvervine/Catnip in select toys and cat mats!

Because each item is handmade, there are slight variations in size and materials. I wash all of my fabric before using, to remove any chemicals and increase the softness.

I use a lot of stuffing infused with potent organic catnip and then I add even more more organic catnip or silvervine into each toy.

Buying a birthday or gotcha day gift for a cat? Let me know how old the cat is and I'll write a special message on the product tags!

If you need a special size or prefer unscented in one of my toys, blankets, or catnip mats, I am more than happy to accommodate your pets needs.

I am a woman-owned home-based smoke free pet friendly small business.

Make Cheezecatcreations your favorite store to see what's new!

Please like Cheezecat Handmade Pet Products on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Tik Tok!! Please share your pets photos with my products!!

Items

Request Custom Order
Contact shop owner
1485 Sales
351 Admirers

Etsy automatically translates most text on the site to your preferred language.

See in original language

 

All Items

Double Taco Cat Organic Catnip Cat or Kitten Toy

Double Taco Cat Organic Catnip Cat or Kitten Toy

$10.00

Cats and Hearts Large Flannel Organic Catnip Kicker Toy For Cats and Kittens

Cats and Hearts Large Flannel Organic Catnip Kicker Toy For Cats and Kittens

$9.00

Cats With Glasses Large Flannel Organic Kicker Toy For Cats and Kittens

Cats With Glasses Large Flannel Organic Kicker Toy For Cats and Kittens

$9.00

3 people have this in their cart
Tie Dye Large Cotton Organic Catnip Kickers Cat or Kitten Toy

Tie Dye Large Cotton Organic Catnip Kickers Cat or Kitten Toy

$9.00

NEW! Batik Leaves Large Cotton Organic Catnip Kicker Cat or Kitten Toy

NEW! Batik Leaves Large Cotton Organic Catnip Kicker Cat or Kitten Toy

$9.00

NEW! Colorful Rainbow Swirls Large Cotton Organic Catnip Kicker Toy For Cats and Kittens

NEW! Colorful Rainbow Swirls Large Cotton Organic Catnip Kicker Toy For Cats and Kittens

$9.00

Only 2 left
NEW! Brillant Watercolor Bubbles Large Cotton Organic Catnip Kicker Toy For Cats and Kittens

NEW! Brillant Watercolor Bubbles Large Cotton Organic Catnip Kicker Toy For Cats and Kittens

$9.00

Only 2 left
NEW!!! Friday Fish Fry Organic Catnip Cat Kitten Adoption Toys

NEW!!! Friday Fish Fry Organic Catnip Cat Kitten Adoption Toys

$7.00

Only 3 left
Silly Cats Large Organic Catnip Flannel Kicker Cat or Kitten Toy

Silly Cats Large Organic Catnip Flannel Kicker Cat or Kitten Toy

$9.00

Tabbies and Calicos Refillable, Washable, Reversible Flannel Mat Toy, Placemat With Catnip For Cats and Kittens

Tabbies and Calicos Refillable, Washable, Reversible Flannel Mat Toy, Placemat With Catnip For Cats and Kittens

$15.00

Only 1 left
Kitties and Mice Refillable, Washable, Reversible Flannel Mat Toy, Placemat With Catnip For Cats and Kittens

Kitties and Mice Refillable, Washable, Reversible Flannel Mat Toy, Placemat With Catnip For Cats and Kittens

$15.00

Only 1 left
Knitting and Sewing Kitties Refillable, Washable, Reversible Flannel Mat Toy, Placemat With Catnip For Cats and Kittens

Knitting and Sewing Kitties Refillable, Washable, Reversible Flannel Mat Toy, Placemat With Catnip For Cats and Kittens

$15.00

Only 2 available and it's in 1 person's cart
Silly Cats Refillable, Washable, Reversible Flannel Mat Toy, Placemat With Catnip For Cats and Kittens

Silly Cats Refillable, Washable, Reversible Flannel Mat Toy, Placemat With Catnip For Cats and Kittens

$15.00

Only 1 left
Say Hello! Refillable, Washable, Reversible Flannel Mat Toy, Placemat With Catnip For Cats and Kittens

Say Hello! Refillable, Washable, Reversible Flannel Mat Toy, Placemat With Catnip For Cats and Kittens

$15.00

Only 2 available and it's in 1 person's cart
Black Cats on Gray Refillable, Washable, Reversible Flannel Mat Toy, Placemat With Catnip For Cats and Kittens

Black Cats on Gray Refillable, Washable, Reversible Flannel Mat Toy, Placemat With Catnip For Cats and Kittens

$15.00

Large Kitty Hand Embroidered Glow in The Dark Stuffy Toy Cats Or Kittens

Large Kitty Hand Embroidered Glow in The Dark Stuffy Toy Cats Or Kittens

$13.00

Only 1 available and it's in 1 person's cart
Large Kitty Hand Embroidered Glow in The Dark Stuffy Toy Cats Or Kittens

Large Kitty Hand Embroidered Glow in The Dark Stuffy Toy Cats Or Kittens

$13.00

Large Kitty Hand Embroidered Stuffy Pillow Toy Cats Or Kittens

Large Kitty Hand Embroidered Stuffy Pillow Toy Cats Or Kittens

$13.00

Little Kitty Unique Hand Embroidered Stuffy Pillow Toy Cats Or Kittens

Little Kitty Unique Hand Embroidered Stuffy Pillow Toy Cats Or Kittens

$10.00

Little Kitty Unique Hand Embroidered Stuffy Pillow Toy Cats Or Kittens

Little Kitty Unique Hand Embroidered Stuffy Pillow Toy Cats Or Kittens

$10.00

New Regular Hip Cat Lime Flannel Refillable, Washable, Reversible Organic Catnip Mat Toy, Placemat For Cats and Kittens

New Regular Hip Cat Lime Flannel Refillable, Washable, Reversible Organic Catnip Mat Toy, Placemat For Cats and Kittens

$15.00

Only 1 left
Noisy Crinkle Sound Red Yarn Cats Refillable, Washable, Reversible Organic Catnip Mat Toy For Cats and Kittens

Noisy Crinkle Sound Red Yarn Cats Refillable, Washable, Reversible Organic Catnip Mat Toy For Cats and Kittens

$19.00

Only 2 left
Red Yarn Cats Refillable, Washable, Reversible Organic Catnip Mat Toy, Placemat For Cats and Kittens

Red Yarn Cats Refillable, Washable, Reversible Organic Catnip Mat Toy, Placemat For Cats and Kittens

$15.00

Playful Kittens Refillable, Washable, Reversible Flannel Organic Catnip Mat Toy, Placemat For Cats and Kittens

Playful Kittens Refillable, Washable, Reversible Flannel Organic Catnip Mat Toy, Placemat For Cats and Kittens

$15.00

Only 1 left
Glow in The Dark Taro Card Large Flannel Organic Catnip Kicker Cat or Kitten Toy

Glow in The Dark Taro Card Large Flannel Organic Catnip Kicker Cat or Kitten Toy

$9.00

Sugar Kitties Skeleton Cotton Large Organic Catnip Kicker Cat or Kitten Toy

Sugar Kitties Skeleton Cotton Large Organic Catnip Kicker Cat or Kitten Toy

$9.00

Only 1 left
Kitties on Blue Large Fleece Snuggle Safe Lined Cover

Kitties on Blue Large Fleece Snuggle Safe Lined Cover

$12.00

Only 2 left
Noisy Crinkle Sound Big Hip Cat Avocado Organic Catnip Cat or Kitten Toy

Noisy Crinkle Sound Big Hip Cat Avocado Organic Catnip Cat or Kitten Toy

$11.00

Only 3 left
Noisy Crinkle Sound Double Taco Cat Organic Catnip Cat or Kitten Toy

Noisy Crinkle Sound Double Taco Cat Organic Catnip Cat or Kitten Toy

$11.00

Only 3 left
Warhol Art Cats Large Organic Catnip Kicker Cat or Kitten Toy

Warhol Art Cats Large Organic Catnip Kicker Cat or Kitten Toy

$9.00

Only 1 left
Boho Cats Large Cotton Organic Catnip Kicker Cat or Kitten Toy

Boho Cats Large Cotton Organic Catnip Kicker Cat or Kitten Toy

$9.00

Only 1 left
Noisy Crinkle Sound Cheeze Curds Bag of Six Big Cat or Kitten Toys With Catnip or a Silvervine/Catnip Mix

Noisy Crinkle Sound Cheeze Curds Bag of Six Big Cat or Kitten Toys With Catnip or a Silvervine/Catnip Mix

$11.00

Cats with Plants Flannel Refillable, Washable, Reversible Organic Catnip Mat Toy, Placemat For Cats and Kittens

Cats with Plants Flannel Refillable, Washable, Reversible Organic Catnip Mat Toy, Placemat For Cats and Kittens

$15.00

Only 1 left
New Size!! 36" Long Multi-Color Cat and Kitten Upcycled Material's Fishing Wand Toy, Wedding Celebration Wand, Party Favor, Fantasy Play

New Size!! 36" Long Multi-Color Cat and Kitten Upcycled Material's Fishing Wand Toy, Wedding Celebration Wand, Party Favor, Fantasy Play

$8.00

Ice Cream Cone Kitties Large Cotton Organic Catnip Kicker Cat or Kitten Toy

Ice Cream Cone Kitties Large Cotton Organic Catnip Kicker Cat or Kitten Toy

$9.00

Only 3 left
Curious Cats Flannel Refillable, Washable, Reversible Organic Catnip Mat Toy, Placemat for Cats and Kittens

Curious Cats Flannel Refillable, Washable, Reversible Organic Catnip Mat Toy, Placemat for Cats and Kittens

$15.00

Only 1 left

Etsy automatically translates most text on the site to your preferred language.

See in original language

Nancy Hougard

Contact shop owner

Nancy Hougard

Contact shop owner

Reviews

Average item review
5 out of 5 stars
(409)
See reviews that mention:

About Cheezecatcreations

Sales 1,485
On Etsy since 2019
  • I hand stuff every toy with organic catnip. I use both new and repurposed catnip infused stuffing.
  • Luna and (Bugs) keep me company.
  • Parker, Making sure my sewing machine is threaded correctly.
  • Checking the size of a catnip mat.
  • Twlight checking the catnip infused stuffing.

Handmade products for for pets and people!! Fueled by my love of fostering cats.

Shop policies

Last updated on Aug 10, 2019

Shipping

See item details for estimated arrival times.

Customs and import taxes

Buyers are responsible for any customs and import taxes that may apply. I'm not responsible for delays due to customs.

Payment options

Secure options
Paypal Visa Mastercard Discover Apple Pay Klarna Giftcard
Accepts Etsy Gift Cards and Etsy Credits
Etsy keeps your payment information secure. Etsy shops never receive your credit card information.

Returns & exchanges

See item details for return and exchange eligibility.

Cancellations

Cancellations: not accepted

Please contact the seller if you have any problems with your order.