Announcement Welcome to Cheezecatcreations. This is my full-time occupation. I am a one person operation, except for my long time bookeeper, from when I owned a store, who does my books! I have special needs rescued cats and I have been fostering cats for over 30 years.

I also volunteer for monthly spay days at a local TNR non-profit. So I really appreciate your support of my small business. I pay my veterinarian bills with my shop income. I design, handcut my fabric and sew all of my handmade items. Whenever possible, I use upcycled materials. I only use home grown and potent organic catnip in my cat products. NEW: Silvervine and Silvervine/Catnip in select toys and cat mats!



Because each item is handmade, there are slight variations in size and materials. I wash all of my fabric before using, to remove any chemicals and increase the softness.



I use a lot of stuffing infused with potent organic catnip and then I add even more more organic catnip or silvervine into each toy.



Buying a birthday or gotcha day gift for a cat? Let me know how old the cat is and I'll write a special message on the product tags!



If you need a special size or prefer unscented in one of my toys, blankets, or catnip mats, I am more than happy to accommodate your pets needs.



I am a woman-owned home-based smoke free pet friendly small business.



Make Cheezecatcreations your favorite store to see what's new!



Please like Cheezecat Handmade Pet Products on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Tik Tok!! Please share your pets photos with my products!!