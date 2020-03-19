FurballFanatic

I am what some people call ‘a cat lady’ and I’m pretty proud of it! I have 2 furbabies Desmond and Zoey who you will see happily modeling my toys. They are the best coworkers!

I started my business in 2014 and it was completely unexpected. I made some fortune cookie catnip toys for a local no kill cat sanctuary to sell at a craft show. They were a huge hit at the show and the shelter cats loved them too! I have been designing and creating my cat toys ever since!

My toys are all made with pet friendly materials. That being said it is important to only give your cat appropriate toys (based on their habits) and should a piece become loose or detached to remove the toy from your pet. Some toys with strings are meant to be an interactive toy between you and your furball. Please ensure your pet plays appropriately with these toys and remove when not supervised.