HappySourceCo

Items
All Items
Not All Wounds Are Visible Mental Health Positivity/Awareness Faux Suede Square Pillow Cushion
$30.63
Unique Dopamine Molecule/Dopamine Symbol; Mental Health; End the Stigma Unisex Heavy Blend Crewneck Sweatshirt
$26.84
Unique Serotonin Symbol/Serotonin Molecule; Mental Health; End the Stigma Unisex Heavy Blend Crewneck Sweatshirt
$26.84
It's Okay to Not Be Okay Mental Health Positivity Suicide Awareness Unisex Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt
$31.84
Not All Wounds Are Visible; Mental Health Awareness Adorable Over the Collar Pet Bandana Collar
$12.93
Not All Wounds Are Visible Mental Health Positivity/Awareness; End The Stigma Unisex Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt
$31.84
I'm Happy You're Here Mental Health Positivity, Suicide Awareness Unisex Heavy Blend Crewneck Sweatshirt
$26.84
Reviews
-
MamaCassExpat on May 31, 20235 out of 5 stars
Wonderful for my nieces graduation party. Yay Miami!
-
Emily on Apr 22, 20235 out of 5 stars
So cute, LOVED this bandana! Great service and quick shipping! And my little man looked so cute in it 😍 I ordered a size L/XL so he’ll fit in it for graduation in 2024, but the adjustable collar allows it to fit on him even now at 3 months! Perfect
-
Green Leaf on Mar 27, 20235 out of 5 stars
The pup looks great in her Loyola merch! Thank you!
-
Sign in with Apple user on Feb 16, 20235 out of 5 stars
Wonderful item and shop!
-
Kali on Feb 11, 20235 out of 5 stars
Cute sticker! It’s a little bit smaller than I anticipated but the size actually worked out perfectly for my water bottle. Quick shipping!
-
Pamela on Jan 21, 20235 out of 5 stars
Great! I love it!!! Awesome
-
-
Bianca on Jun 26, 20235 out of 5 stars
-
Courtney on Apr 13, 20235 out of 5 stars
-
Tara on Apr 10, 20235 out of 5 stars
Shop policies
Accepted payment methods