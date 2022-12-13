Following shop Follow shop

KennedyCreationStore

Custom 3D Printing

Raymore, Missouri
234 Sales | 4.5 out of 5 stars

Items

234 Sales
All Items

Stuart

Reviews

See reviews that mention:

  • Thomas A Simko on Jun 13, 2023

    5 out of 5 stars

    This is a great pooper scooper. I had the original one for years and it had finally broke where the handle was. This copy of that model seems stronger and had some improvements made. I use newspaper bags (you can find them on-line) and bread loaf bags.

  • stirl1 on May 20, 2023

    5 out of 5 stars

    Best pooper scooper design ever! Thanks for making it available. Shipped fast.

  • Amber on May 16, 2023

    5 out of 5 stars

    Great product! The only concern I have is the hole for handle should be a little smaller to fit universal broom handle size.

  • Deb on May 15, 2023

    5 out of 5 stars

    Arrived quickly. Very similar to the scooper I had years ago invented by a kid. I missed that thing, but found this! I’m happy with this purchase!

  • Kellie on May 11, 2023

    5 out of 5 stars

    This is perfect! The only change would be to thread it where the pole attaches instead of a nail. I think the paten is open for this product! Now the time because a lot of people have been looking for this product since it was seen on Shark Tank by the boy with a science Project! Thank you I do love it. It is actually stronger than the ordinary.

  • Linda on May 8, 2023

    5 out of 5 stars

    Very sturdy so looks Like it’ll hold up well. Much stronger version of the pooper scooper we loved but couldn’t find any more . Added a 3 ft 1 inch dowel we found at local hardware, applied clear waterproof coat on it and added rubber bike handlebar grip since we store outside under porch .

  • Angela on Apr 15, 2023

    5 out of 5 stars

    I am so so so so happy to find this! I had one like this years ago (several actually) and have had to use sub-par products since then. Please never stop making them!!!

  • Ronald Harmon on Feb 28, 2023

    5 out of 5 stars

    Very nice works awesome. 👍

  • Ann on Feb 16, 2023

    5 out of 5 stars

    Searched everywhere for this I had one years ago and LOVED it so easy to use

  • Sherry on Dec 13, 2022

    5 out of 5 stars

    Very good quality, pleased with purchase.

