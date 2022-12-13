KennedyCreationStore

Items
Thomas A Simko on Jun 13, 20235 out of 5 stars
This is a great pooper scooper. I had the original one for years and it had finally broke where the handle was. This copy of that model seems stronger and had some improvements made. I use newspaper bags (you can find them on-line) and bread loaf bags.
stirl1 on May 20, 20235 out of 5 stars
Best pooper scooper design ever! Thanks for making it available. Shipped fast.
Amber on May 16, 20235 out of 5 stars
Great product! The only concern I have is the hole for handle should be a little smaller to fit universal broom handle size.
Deb on May 15, 20235 out of 5 stars
Arrived quickly. Very similar to the scooper I had years ago invented by a kid. I missed that thing, but found this! I’m happy with this purchase!
Kellie on May 11, 20235 out of 5 stars
This is perfect! The only change would be to thread it where the pole attaches instead of a nail. I think the paten is open for this product! Now the time because a lot of people have been looking for this product since it was seen on Shark Tank by the boy with a science Project! Thank you I do love it. It is actually stronger than the ordinary.
Linda on May 8, 20235 out of 5 stars
Very sturdy so looks Like it’ll hold up well. Much stronger version of the pooper scooper we loved but couldn’t find any more . Added a 3 ft 1 inch dowel we found at local hardware, applied clear waterproof coat on it and added rubber bike handlebar grip since we store outside under porch .
Angela on Apr 15, 20235 out of 5 stars
I am so so so so happy to find this! I had one like this years ago (several actually) and have had to use sub-par products since then. Please never stop making them!!!
Ann on Feb 16, 20235 out of 5 stars
Searched everywhere for this I had one years ago and LOVED it so easy to use
Sherry on Dec 13, 20225 out of 5 stars
Very good quality, pleased with purchase.
