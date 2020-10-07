LoveDogThingsStore

Items
Jane on Jun 13, 20235 out of 5 stars
Love the secure clip, so many pockets!
Nicole on May 14, 20235 out of 5 stars
Looked in many different pet supply stores in person and I didn’t like any of the bags. I initially bought a different treat bag from a commercial site and within a few weeks the cheap belt attachment detached rendering the bag useless. This bag is extraordinarily well made and sturdy while being cheaper than the previous one. The color is vibrant too. The bag arrived in a timely manner. I am very pleased.
Gail on May 6, 20235 out of 5 stars
The quality and functionality of this bag is unmatched. It’s very durable, not to mention colorful. Love the options for carrying this bag and the separate compartments, it holds everything in one place. Also, shipping was incredibly fast. Ordered on a Monday night and arrived by Saturday morning. I highly recommend this seller and product!
Saurabh on May 2, 20234 out of 5 stars
Exactly as pictured, nice features, seems to be decent quality. However, the country where made needs to be more prominent. This came in a clear bag marked "Made in China". I prefer to support more local businesses.
Kathleen Passmore Budinich on Apr 24, 20235 out of 5 stars
The colors are exactly what I was expecting. :) This bag has room for everything I need to dog training class. The attached cup is perfect for needing to get her a quick sip of water. I use my water bottle to share. The material is strong and sturdy.
Stephani on Apr 22, 20235 out of 5 stars
I ordered the blue bag, but after ordering decided I wanted to switch to the purple bag. I messaged the seller, to which the seller was very quick to adjust my order and get me the color I later requested. Love the bag, can’t wait to use it for walks with my pup!
dianagvvg on Apr 3, 20235 out of 5 stars
I am very happy with my purchase! The quality and versatility is excellent! Thank you!
Renee on Mar 19, 20235 out of 5 stars
Great product. Highly recommend!!!!
D on Feb 12, 20235 out of 5 stars
Great combo dog training bag, it will be handy when I travel or go for day trips/hikes with my little buddy. Blessings.
ashlynclancy96 on Jan 31, 20235 out of 5 stars
I absolutely love this bag. I have a service dog and this is perfect for us, easy to keep snacks/water in plus my iPhone fits great. I bought a ring clip to snap her leash onto it for a hands free walk. Perfect!
