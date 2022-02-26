NolaGirlDesign

Announcement May 2, 2023



THE ENTIRE STORE IS ON SALE!!! SPEND $35.00 & UP FOR FREE SHIPPING!!!!



**IMPORTANT SHOPPING DATES**:



CLASS OF 2023 & 2024 GRADUATION: Sports Tumblers, Grad year tumblers, Prom & Senior Night gifts #classof2023 #graduation #kinder



TEACHER APPRECIATION : May 8 - May 12 custom tumblers in fun designs make the perfect gifts. Checkout our wine glasses too! #Teacher #Appreciation



NURSE APPRECIATION : May 1 - May 31 Custom Tumblers and wine glasses are great gifts for your friends and family. #Nurse #Nurses #RN



MOTHER'S DAY MAY 14, 2023: There are loads of options from personalized wine glasses to jewelry trays! #Mothersday #Mom #Mother #gifts



FATHER'S DAY JUNE 18,2023: Fun wine glasses are available to personalize just for Dad! #Dad #Pop #Gifts



PARTY FAVORS: Every Party is BLAST with personalized tumblers or wine glasses #slumberparty #Birthday #Bachelorette



EVERYDAY HERO'S: Nurses & Teachers & Dog Groomer & Hairstylist - fun wine glasses and tumblers personalized for all the Everyday Hero's in your life!!! #Nurses #Nurse #teachers #Teachers #Nurses #Police #EMS #April #Spring #Gifts





Welcome to NolaGirl Designs!



I specialize in personalized products that are inspired by what you love most in life..... Books, TV shows, wine, family, friends, pets, occupations, where you live, and special occasions. My only limitation is YOUR imagination! I look forward to working with you to design and create a lasting memento for you and your loved ones.



Please take a moment to read the information below:



IMPORTANT NOTES:



All items created with vinyl (wine glasses, tumblers, coffee cups) must be treated with care when washing. DO NOT place these items in the dishwasher. Use cool water and air dry.



-Custom vinyl decorated Wine Glasses, Coffee Mugs, Tumblers & Skinny Tumblers make the perfect gift or party favor. These items make the perfect gifts for teachers, nurses, moms, dads & and best friends! If you don't see exactly what you're looking for in my listings, please take a minute to send me a conversation, I'm sure I can accommodate your request.



Ceramic Tile Coasters & wall hangings may be cleaned with a damp cloth (TOPS ONLY FOR COASTERS).



-I offer a lot of New Orleans Themed items. However, those same items can be customized with your favorite city, state, or country!



#gifts #teachers #nurses #Birthdays #NewOrleans #custom #graduation #personalized #Sale #504



All designs that I create for you (my customer) are my (NolaGirl Designs)

© intellectual property and may not be used by the buyer to produce any other items. It may not be given to another artist or vendor to produce an item. I reserve the right to use photos of my designs in my listings as an example to potential clients.

Announcement Last updated on May 2, 2023