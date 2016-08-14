Announcement
We offer natural stones : pendants, cabochons, rough (rock, row). We have drilling service if you need hole in cab which you like but need a pendant.
We open for your questions and propositions!
Buy and be happy with our stones!
Drilling service for gems you buy ( Front Drill - 2-4 mm ) making pendants from cabochons. Free service for more 10 or more items.
Natural Blue Flash Blue Fire Labradorite Adornment Triangle Cabochon Glorious Gemstone Massive Cab 36x32x7 mm 50.65 Cts. G1
Natural Botswana Agate Slice Pendant Gemstone Clear Brown Grey Color Freeform Shape Massive Pendant. 77x40x8.5 mm. 224.30 Cts.
Faceted Copper Gold Flash Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Round Glorious Gemstone Ring size. 21.5x9 mm. 23.4 Cts.
Banded Striped Agate Pendant Gemstone Brown Yellow Oval Freeform Shape Massive Pendant. 75x39x10 mm. 234.1 Cts.
Healing Longevity Harmony Stone Natural White Scenic Dendritic Agate Pear Shape White Brown Color Pendant Gemstone. 40x27x7 mm. 55.55 Cts
Natural Transparent Landscape Phantom Quartz Pendant Teardrop Shape. 27x20x9 mm. 37.45 Cts.
Healing Longevity Transparent Green Moss Agate Oval Pendant Loose Gemstone. 58.2 Cts. 35x26x8 mm.
Healing Longevity Transparent Green Moss Agate Oval Pendant Loose Gemstone. 67.9 Cts. 36x27x8 mm.
Healing Longevity Indian Agate carved Freeform shape stone. Natural pendant gemstone Green Brown color. 47x32x7 mm. 75.2 Cts.
Natural Clear Landscape Phantom Quartz Rock Teardrop Shape Yellow Color Pendant size. 29.5x17.5x13.5 mm, 38.80 Cts.
Natural Larimar Cabochon Gemstone Milky Blue Green Color Oval Shape Gemstone Ring size. 19x16x6 mm. 16.35 Cts.
Healing Harmony Stone Pink Red Electroplating Druzy Geode Agate Quartz. Connector gems bar Silver Plated. 27(34)x20x10 mm. 38.35 Cts.
Healing Harmony Stone Purple Orange Druzy Geode Quartz. Connector gems bar Silver Plated. Size with(without) loops.
Healing Harmony Stone Purple Orange Druzy Geode Quartz. Connector gems bar Silver Plated. Size with(without) loops.
Faceted Blue Flash Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Pear Glorious Gemstone Ring size. 27x12.5x7 mm. 13.75 Cts.
Faceted Blue Flash Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Pear Glorious Gemstone Ring size. 26.5x13x6 mm. 12.15 Cts.
Faceted Blue Flash Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Pear Glorious Gemstone Ring size. 27x15x6 mm. 14.9 Cts.
Faceted Blue Flash Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Rectangle Straight Baguette Cashion Glorious Gemstone Ring size. 27x11x5.5 mm. 11.8 Cts.
Faceted Blue Flash Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Round Glorious Gemstone Ring size. 16x6 mm. 9.85 Cts.
Faceted Blue Flash Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Round Glorious Gemstone Ring size. 16x7 mm. 11 Cts.
Faceted Copper Gold Flash Fire Labradorite Spectrolite Round Glorious Gemstone Ring size. 21.5x9 mm. 23.4 Cts.
Black Druzy Tourmaline Cabochon Gemstone Black Color Cashion Oval shape Cab Loose gemstone. 33x14x9 mm. 42.55 Cts.
Black Druzy Tourmaline Cabochon Gemstone Black Color Cashion Oval shape Cab Loose gemstone. 28x16x11 mm. 50,9 Cts.
Black Druzy Tourmaline Cabochon Gemstone Black Color Cashion Oval shape Cab Loose gemstone. 26x17x10 mm. 43,15 Cts.
Black Druzy Tourmaline Cabochon Gemstone Black Color Cashion Oval shape Cab Loose gemstone. 30x14x7.5 mm. 32.6 Cts.
Black Druzy Tourmaline Cabochon Gemstone Black Color Cashion Oval shape Cab Loose gemstone. 24x14x8 mm. 27.85 Cts.
Black Druzy Tourmaline Cabochon Gemstone Black Color Cashion Pear shape Cab Loose gemstone. 28x16x10 mm. 38.1 Cts.
Black Druzy Tourmaline Cabochon Gemstone Black Color Cashion Oval shape Cab Loose gemstone. 27x16x10 mm. 36.4 Cts.
Black Druzy Tourmaline Cabochon Gemstone Black Color Cashion Freeform shape Cab Loose gemstone. 29x16x7.5 mm. 32 Cts.
Black Druzy Tourmaline Cabochon Gemstone Black Color Cashion Pear shape Cab Loose gemstone. 23x19x6 mm. 21.4 Cts.
Black Druzy Tourmaline Cabochon Gemstone Black Color Cashion Oval shape Cab Loose gemstone. 27x16x11 mm. 39.45 Cts.
Black Druzy Tourmaline Cabochon Gemstone Black Color Cashion Oval shape Cab Loose gemstone. 30x19x9 mm. 36.15 Cts. 7.23 gr
Healing Longevity Harmony Stone Striped Black Striped Agate pair 23.15 Cts, 22x12x4.5 mm.
Natural Sardonyx Agate Pendant Gemstone Red Brown Color Freeform shape Pendant Bead. 26x22x8 mm. 35.8 Cts.
Natural Delicate Brown Botswana Agate Gemstone Striped Grey Color Freeform Shape Pendant Size. 26x23.5x5 mm. 24.55 Cts
Healing Harmony Stone Striped Black Twisted Agate Oval big Pendant Bead. c mm. 52.7 Cts
Natural Designer Mexico Crazy Lace Agate Oval Pendant Yellow Gray color. Pair pear beads. 21x15 mm. 61.15 Cts
Natural Beauty Pattern Coral Fossil Light Brown Oval Shape Cabochon 31x20x5.5 mm. 27.6 Cts.
Natural Beauty Pattern Coral Fossil Light Brown PEAR Shape Cabochon 35x25x5.5 mm. 33.65 Cts.
Reviews
5 out of 5 stars
Beautiful and unique stone, cant wait to use it.
5 out of 5 stars
Perfect druzy gemstone for jewellery making.
5 out of 5 stars
Stunning gemstone just as pictured and exactly what I'm looking for.
Nataliya on Nov 25, 20205 out of 5 stars
Wonderful connector! High quality! Thank you very much!!!
Cynthia on Nov 20, 20205 out of 5 stars
Pretty unusual stone. Will make a nice ring.
5 out of 5 stars
Pretty pendant. Arrived quickly, just as pictured.
5 out of 5 stars
Pretty heart. Arrived just as pictured.
5 out of 5 stars
Pretty heart. Just as pictured. Arrived quickly.
ULRIKE on Dec 16, 20205 out of 5 stars
Schöne Steine, guter Preis, zuverlässig.
Emanuela on Nov 24, 20201 out of 5 stars
Didn't get right item, but something totally else
About YourGemstonesShop
Natural stones from India and Indonesia for your beauty and creation.
Hi! I'm Margo. I am really glad to meet you! I live in the best city in the World, in the capital of Ukraine - Kiev. I love love love my country! And I'm proud I'm an ukrainian! I adore the nature in all its manifestations. I admire people all over the world especially people who decorating this world. Who makes something beautiful for other people.
Gemstones are my passion. I believe them brings many positive energy in our lifes, which makes us stronger and better for the World.
My store is for jewellery designers . For people who make beautiful and unique handmade jewellery.
In my shop you'll find lot of sweet things for yourselves. Natural stones in different shapes like round cab, oval cab, squere cab, rectangle cab, triangle cab, crystal and rought etc.
If you don't find something you need - ask me and I will check what I can propose to you!
We will make this world much beautiful together!
Wish you a peace and happiness.
