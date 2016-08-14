YourGemstonesShop

Natural stones from India and Indonesia for your beauty and creation.

Kyiv, Ukraine On Etsy since 2014

2,518 Sales | 4.5 out of 5 stars

Buyers are raving!

This shop got multiple 5-star reviews in the past 7 days.

Shop owner

Announcement    We offer natural stones : pendants, cabochons, rough (rock, row). We have drilling service if you need hole in cab which you like but need a pendant.
We open for your questions and propositions!

Buy and be happy with our stones!

    Hi! I'm Margo. I am really glad to meet you! I live in the best city in the World, in the capital of Ukraine - Kiev. I love love love my country! And I'm proud I'm an ukrainian! I adore the nature in all its manifestations. I admire people all over the world especially people who decorating this world. Who makes something beautiful for other people.

    Gemstones are my passion. I believe them brings many positive energy in our lifes, which makes us stronger and better for the World.

    My store is for jewellery designers . For people who make beautiful and unique handmade jewellery.

    In my shop you'll find lot of sweet things for yourselves. Natural stones in different shapes like round cab, oval cab, squere cab, rectangle cab, triangle cab, crystal and rought etc.

    If you don't find something you need - ask me and I will check what I can propose to you!

    We will make this world much beautiful together!


    Wish you a peace and happiness.



    Copyright © Marharyta Modna, all rights reserved.

