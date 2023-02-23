shopalittlebitofthis

Items
Featured items
Whiskey Barrel Stave candle holder, Table Centerpiece, bourbon barrel home decor, unique gift, Rustic Home Decor, candle holder
$58.00
University of Cincinnati Bearcats wood sign, Bearcats football, Ohio man cave, fathers Day, UC bearcat fan, gift for him,groomsmen gift,
$25.00
The Ohio State University wood sign, Gift for OSU fan, The Ohio State, Ohio home decor, OSU gift, OSU fathers day gift, Ohio State man cave
$20.00
All Items
Dog house picture frame, pet lover gift, new puppy picture frame, dog photo frame, custom dog house picture frame
$30.00
Dachshund ear keychain, Doxie keychain, Weenie dog, Dachshund lover gift, custom dog gift, custom dachshund gift, fun dog keychain
$14.99
Whiskey Barrel cigar and glass holder, bourbon glass coaster, cigar lover, unique gifts for him, groomsmen gift, man cave, Father’s Day
Sale Price $41.65
Home decor, rustic home decor, tiered tray decor, state decor, summer home decor, whiskey barrel candle holder, Texas, California, New York
$25.00
Bourbon Barrel Stave candle holder, wood coasters, bourbon barrel coasters, Bourbon lover, Rustic Home Decor, groomsmen gift, fathers day
$25.00
Whiskey barrel decor, set of 3 succulents, spring and summer tiered tray decor, succulent decorations, rustic decor, farmhouse decor.
$15.00
Blantons stopper holder, bourbon stopper display, bourbon barrel home decor, unique gift, Rustic Home Decor,
$49.00
Whiskey barrel decor, valentines gnome decor, set of 3, valentines tiered tray, whiskey candle holder, rustic decor, farmhouse decor
$15.00
Mini wreaths for candle holders, mini greenery, candle accessories, centerpiece candle holder wreath
$25.00
Whiskey barrel decor, valentines gnome decor, set of 5, valentines tiered tray, whiskey candle holder, rustic decor, farmhouse decor
$25.00
Whiskey barrel decor, set of 5 snowflakes, winter tiered tray decor, Snowflake decorations, rustic decor, farmhouse decor.
$25.00
Whiskey barrel decor, Christmas decor, winter tiered tray decor, Snowflake decorations, rustic decor, farmhouse decor.
$15.00
Whiskey barrel decor, Christmas decor, winter tiered tray decor, whiskey barrel candle holder accessories, rustic decor, farmhouse decor.
$35.00
Whiskey barrel decor, Halloween decor, fall tiered tray decor, whiskey barrel candle holder accessories, rustic decor, farmhouse, Pumpkins
$25.00
Whiskey Barrel Stave candle holder, Table Centerpiece, bourbon barre, glassy baby holder, unique gift, Rustic wedding decor, rare find
Sale Price $51.00
Fourth of July decor, rustic home decor, tiered tray decor, Americana decor, summer home decor, whiskey barrel candle holder, America
$25.00
Bengals football, Cincinnati Bengals wood sign, who dey, oh home sign, OH rustic decor, Cincinnati man cave, OH Father’s Day, AFC champions
$25.00
Cincinnati Bengals wood sign, oh home sign, OH rustic decor , Bengals football, Cincinnati man cave, OH Father’s Day, AFC champions
$25.00
Saint Patrick's Day decor, rustic home decor for candle holder, Shamrock decor, spring home decor, whiskey barrel candle holder accessories
$25.00
Whiskey Barrel Stave candle holder, Whiskey lover, bourbon gift, bourbon barrel home decor, Valentine gift for him, Rustic Home Decor
Sale Price $21.25
Whiskey barrel decor, thanksgiving decor, fall tiered tray decor, whiskey barrel candle holder accessories, rustic decor, farmhouse decor
$25.00
Cincinnati Reds wood sign, Reds Baseball, Ohio man cave, fathers Day, baseball fan, gift for him, groomsmen gift,
$28.00
Whiskey Barrel Stave candle holder, Table Centerpiece, bourbon barrel home decor, unique gift, Rustic Home Decor, candle holder
$58.00
Whiskey Barrel Stave candle holder, Table Centerpiece, house warming gift, unique bourbon gift, Rustic Home Decor, XL barrel stave
Sale Price $34.00
Whiskey barrel Ohio porch sign, Ohio home decor, Ohio porch decor, unique porch decor, Whiskey barrel decor
$70.00
Dayton Flyers wood sign, gift for Dayton Ohio fan, Ohio home decor, great Ohio housewarming gift, fathers day gift, Dayton Ohio home decor
$25.00
University of Cincinnati Bearcats wood sign, Bearcats football, Ohio man cave, fathers Day, UC bearcat fan, gift for him,groomsmen gift,
$25.00
Miami University wood sign, Miami RedHawks football, Ohio man cave, fathers Day, Ohio Miami fan, ohio home,groomsmen gift, Miami graduate
$25.00
UC Bearcats keychain, Ohio University of Cincinnati Father’s Day gift, Ohio new home owner gift
$10.00
The Ohio State University wood sign, Gift for OSU fan, The Ohio State, Ohio home decor, OSU gift, OSU fathers day gift, Ohio State man cave
$20.00
Reviews
-
Brigitte on Jul 3, 20235 out of 5 stars
The little turkeys I bought are adorable! Sturdy and cute and a sweet accent to represent our school mascot. Best shop I’ve ever dealt with: so sweet and kind!!
-
tankflag7 on Jun 15, 20235 out of 5 stars
Really freaking cool sign, put it in my office. Everyone love it! Thanks
-
Daniel on Mar 31, 20235 out of 5 stars
Great product and customer experience. Will be buying more as new designs come out.
-
Karla on Mar 28, 20235 out of 5 stars
This was the perfect gift absolutely love it
-
Brian Binne on Feb 23, 20235 out of 5 stars
This sign is AWESOME!!! It is part of a Reds themed basket.
-
mazcurt on Jul 2, 20235 out of 5 stars
This was a house warming gift. It was a big success and is now on my friends first home front door. Well made and looks exactly like the picture. So cool it was made from a whiskey barrel!
-
Trish on Jul 1, 20235 out of 5 stars
STUNNING! I’ve received so many compliments- already! Thank you.
-
Abbey on Jul 1, 20235 out of 5 stars
Absolutely fabulous! Super great and quick customer service and the actual product is great quality!! Would order again and again!
-
jillzy0071 on Jun 23, 20235 out of 5 stars
This is such a GORGEOUS piece! The shop owner helped me get exactly what I wanted and her communication was excellent.
-
Ivonne on Jun 21, 20235 out of 5 stars
Good quality and well made
About shopalittlebitofthis
Shop members
-
Sarah Dubler
Owner, Designer, Curator
I love creating unique quality home decor! I am always trying to stay on trend while making timeless pieces.
-
Seth Dubler
Chief Engineer Of "A Little Bit Of This", Maker
Seth is the Chip to My Joanna. If I can dream it he can help make it a reality!
Shop policies
Accepted payment methods