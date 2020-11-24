Announcement Welcome to HomeHaps! Personalize your gifts and celebrations with our one of a kind wall art canvases, watercolor portraits and celebration banners. With our fast turnaround times, fast shipping and excellent customer service, our multiple 5 star reviews and customer satisfaction speaks for itself. We work hard to make sure your celebration is a success!
Announcement
Welcome to HomeHaps! Personalize your gifts and celebrations with our one of a kind wall art canvases, watercolor portraits and celebration banners. With our fast turnaround times, fast shipping and excellent customer service, our multiple 5 star reviews and customer satisfaction speaks for itself. We work hard to make sure your celebration is a success!
Items
All Items
Custom Watercolor Portrait From Photo, Personalized Gift, Unique Wedding Gift for Her, Birthday Gift, Painting from Photo, Family
Sale Price $28.00
Custom Watercolor Pet Portrait, Portrait From Photo, Personalized Gift, Painting from Photo, Pet Memorial, Dog Portrait, Gift for Her
Sale Price $28.00
Pencil Sketch from Photo Portrait, Unique Wedding Gift, Picture to Drawing, Portrait from Photo, Gift for her, Gift for Him
Sale Price $28.00
Custom Pet Pencil Drawing on Canvas, Gift for dad, Sketch Portrait From Photo, Charcoal, Picture to Drawing, Personalized Memorial Gift
Sale Price $28.00
Wedding Seating Chart, Personalized Wedding Welcome Sign, Party Decorations, Reception Poster, Wedding Decor, Rehearsal Sign, Find Your Seat
$30.00
Printed Funeral Welcome Sign, Celebration of Life Sign on Foam Board, In Loving Memory, Party Decorations, Memorial Sign
$25.00
Boho Wedding Seating Chart, Personalized Wedding Welcome Sign, Party Decorations, Reception, Wedding Decor, Rehearsal Sign, Find Your Seat
$30.00
Personalized Anniversary Welcome Sign, Party Decorations, Wedding Anniversary Sign, 25th Anniversary, Gift for Her, Gift for Him
$30.00
Gift for Mom, Custom Watercolor Portrait, Portrait From Photo, Personalized Gift, Mom, Family Portrait, Mothers, Painting from Photo
Sale Price $32.00
Gift for Dad Sketch from Photo Portrait, Picture to Drawing, Portrait from Photo, Gift for Him, Gift for Husband
Sale Price $28.00
Gift for Dad, Custom Watercolor Portrait, Portrait From Photo, Personalized Gift, Family Portrait, Painting from Photo
Sale Price $28.00
Custom Cat Pencil Drawing on Canvas, Gift for Cat Lovers, Sketch Portrait From Photo, Charcoal, Picture to Drawing, Memorial Gift, Cat Gift
Sale Price $28.00
Graduation Banner, Graduation Announcement, Personalized Graduation Gift, Graduation Party Decorations, Custom School Colors
$30.00
Congrats Retirement Party Banner, Party Decorations, Gift for Her, Gift For Him, Custom Banner - Express Shipping Available
$40.00
Happy Retirement Party Banner with Sketched Photo, Party Decorations, Gift for Her, Gift For Him, Custom Banner - Express Shipping Available
$40.00
Personalized Wedding Banner, Wedding Sign, Party Decorations, Wedding Announcement, Wedding Decor, Wedding Welcome Sign, Wedding Rehearsal
$40.00
Custom Pet Line Drawing Pillow, Dog Portrait, Pet Portrait Line Art, Sketch From Photo, Gift for Him, Cat Portrait from Photo, Gift for Her
$40.00
Personalized Monogrammed Pillow, Wedding Photo Throw Pillow, Photo Gift, Gift for Him, Gift for Her, Wedding Gift, Engagement Gift
$40.00
Custom Pet Pillow with Your Pets Photo, Custom Dog Pillow, Pet Memorial Gift, Personalized Cat Pillow Case, Pet Portrait from Photo
$40.00
Personalized Wedding Welcome Sign With Image, Party Decorations, Reception Poster, Wedding Decor, Rehearsal Sign
$30.00
Family Sign, Personalized Sunflower Garden Sign, Grandmas Garden, New Home Gift, Gift For Her, Birthday Gift, Wall Decor, Gift for Mom
Sale Price $32.00
Family Sign, Personalized Woodland Mushroom Garden Sign, Grandmas Garden, New Home Gift, Gift For Her, Birthday Gift, Wall Decor
Sale Price $32.00
Family Sign, Personalized Flower Garden Sign, Grandmas Garden, New Home Gift, Gift For Her, Birthday Gift, Wall Decor, Gift for Mom
Sale Price $32.00
Family Sign, Personalized Pumpkin Patch Sign, Fall Decor, New Home Gift, Gift For Her, Birthday Gift, Wall Decor, Gift for Mom, Gift for Him
Sale Price $32.00
Gift for Grad, Class of 2023, Graduation Sketch from Photo Portrait, Picture to Drawing, Portrait from Photo, Gift for Her, Gift for Him
Sale Price $28.00
Custom Minimalist Line Art, Pet Portrait from your photo, One Line Art, Gifts for Her, Picture to Drawing, Personalized Gift, Memorial Gift
Sale Price $24.00
Gift for Mom Sketch from Photo Portrait, Picture to Drawing, Gift for Mom, Portrait from Photo, Gift for Her, Gift for Grandma
Sale Price $32.00
Pet Portrait from Photo, Dog Portrait, Cat Portrait, Pet Memorial Gift, Birthday Gift for Her, Gift for Him, Home Decor
Sale Price $32.00
Funeral Sign, Watercolor Memorial Welcome Sign Printed on Foam Board, Party Decorations, In Loving Memory, Celebration of Life Sign
$40.00
Personalized Beach Wedding Welcome Sign, Wedding Poster, Beach Theme, Party Decorations, Reception Poster, Wedding Decor, Rehearsal Sign
$30.00
Personalized Wedding Welcome Sign, Party Decorations, Reception Poster, Wedding Decor, Rehearsal Sign, Seating Chart
$30.00
Class of 2023, Graduation Welcome Sign With Photo, High School Graduation, Party Decorations, College Graduation, Poster Board, Foam Board
$50.00
Custom Magical Mosaic Portrait from Photo, Stained Glass Art, Engagement Gift, Personalized Gift for Her, Birthday Gift, Family, Home Decor
$25.00
Wedding Gift for Couple, Wedding Favors, Personalized Candle, Personalized Gift, Party Decorations, Wedding Decor, Wedding Day, Gift for Her
$35.00
Wedding Favors, Wedding Gift for Couple, Personalized Candle, Party Decorations, Personalized Gift, Wedding Decor
$25.00
Reviews
-
John Patrick King on Jun 25, 20235 out of 5 stars
Absolutely loved this! Momma was a really happy when she opened it up.
-
latrishahardy1 on Jun 22, 20235 out of 5 stars
This banner was really good quality! We loved it and it came in great timing! I will be ordering in the future.
-
Jennifer on Jun 1, 20235 out of 5 stars
The banner was absolutely perfect! Colors were vibrant and the design was gorgeous! Great customer service! Highly recommend!
-
Leidy on May 23, 20235 out of 5 stars
I’m very happy with the banner. Excellent quality and fast shipping. Thank you
-
She on Feb 15, 20235 out of 5 stars
Beautiful.
-
Alice on Jul 4, 20235 out of 5 stars
I ordered this watercolor of our dog as a birthday gift for my husband. It was beautiful. The quality was very good and I could not be happier. It arrived earlier that expected, which was great because it arrived in time for his birthday. Great seller, was patient with my uncertainty on the ordering process. Excellent communication. I would highly recommend!!
-
Vivian on Jul 2, 20235 out of 5 stars
Quality of the banner was great! I would definitely recommend for any event! Very sturdy!!!!
-
Kiki on Jul 2, 20235 out of 5 stars
Looks great. Professional and fast!
-
Lisa on Jul 1, 20235 out of 5 stars
We are so pleased with the dog portrait and watercolor background. Communication was a breeze and shipping was fast. We can’t wait to order more!
-
Sonya on Jun 30, 20235 out of 5 stars
Love it! I will buy it again!
About HomeHaps
Personalized Gifts That Transform Celebrations Into Memories That Last A Lifetime!
Shop policies
Shipping
Customs and import taxes
Payment options
Returns & exchanges
Cancellations
Privacy policy
More information
Frequently asked questions
What is the estimated delivery date?
The estimated delivery date for Ground Shipping is between 5-7 days and the estimated delivery date for Express shipping is between 1-3 days.
To get an exact estimated delivery date based on your location please send us a message through etsy messages.
Can you design a custom banner based off of my theme?
Absolutely! You can place your order on our custom banner listing with the information you would like on it as well as the theme you are looking for in the personalization box. You can also send us an example image through etsy messages.
The usual sizes we offer are 4ft x 2ft, 6ft x 3ft or 10ft x 5ft. However, we can do any custom size you would like! Just message us and we'll get you all set up with a custom order!
How do i send my image for my portrait?
You can send your image by navigating to the "Message Home" section on the listing page or our shop page. Once clicked, select the photo icon and attach your image.
Do you send a preview before sending to production?
If you would like to see a preview before production, please let us know and we will accommodate the request. The preview will be sent shortly after the order is placed. If a preview is requested, please be sure to check your Etsy messages as we give 24 hours to approve.
How long after I purchase do I have to report a missing, defective or damaged item?
In the event that your item was defective, damaged or lost in the mail we honor replacements within a 30 day window of the posted delivery date.
Once I order, how long should I expect to wait to receive a preview?
If requested, we typically have previews sent over within 2-3 days of receiving your order.
I entered the wrong shipping address, can I change it?
If you entered the wrong shipping address, no worries! Please send us a message through etsy messages within 24 hours of ordering with your updated address!
Do you ship to PO boxes?
We do ship to PO boxes however we cannot ship to just a PO box number so please provide the street address of your post office in the format listed below:
1234 Example Street.
PO Box 1234
Los Angeles CA 12345
If we receive just a PO box number as your address, we will message you through etsy messages to retrieve your updated address.
Can you ship to Hawaii, Canada or Puerto Rico?
Yes, we can ship to Hawaii, Canada or Puerto Rico! If you would like to ship to to one of these locations, please message us through Etsy messages and we will set up a custom order with the updated shipping fee.
Can you combine multiple photos into one portrait?
Yes! We can combine multiple photos into one portrait for an additional fee of $15 per photo. Simply contact us through Etsy messages with your images and we will send you a custom order.