Announcement    delighted to be celebrating 10 years of lexiconetc designs. thank you for making my little business successful!

collages of favorite places and sayings become practical art for your home. most designs are available as a 12x12 framed print, 16x16 canvas, 15 oz mug or 4.5x4.5 art tile with stand. i also offer some other specialty sizes:) please request a custom listing if you do not see your choice!

specializing in custom word art. your unique lexiconetc design will be a priceless gift!

All Items

it’s about not letting sadness win, coping card, friend card, uplifting card, fight depression, anti-anxiety,free shipping

it’s about not letting sadness win, coping card, friend card, uplifting card, fight depression, anti-anxiety,free shipping

$4.95

FREE shipping

home is where my mama is, cute card, Mother’s Day card, humorous card, free shipping

home is where my mama is, cute card, Mother’s Day card, humorous card, free shipping

$4.95

FREE shipping

due to foreseen circumstances within my control i will be late, funny card, friend card, humorous card, free shipping

due to foreseen circumstances within my control i will be late, funny card, friend card, humorous card, free shipping

$4.95

FREE shipping

everyone comes with baggage, encouragement card, support card, uplifting card, blank card,

everyone comes with baggage, encouragement card, support card, uplifting card, blank card,

$4.95

FREE shipping

i’m learning how to steer my ship, encouragement card, graduation card, uplifting,

i’m learning how to steer my ship, encouragement card, graduation card, uplifting,

$4.95

FREE shipping

Only 3 available and it's in 1 person's cart
KIND PEOPLE are my kind of people, uplifting tile, positivity matters, graduation gift, office gift - 4x4 Art Tile -, Free Shipping!

KIND PEOPLE are my kind of people, uplifting tile, positivity matters, graduation gift, office gift - 4x4 Art Tile -, Free Shipping!

$20.00

FREE shipping

Designed from YOUR RECIPE, custom ornament, family recipe, personal handwriting, unique shower gift, vintage recipe, family tradition

Designed from YOUR RECIPE, custom ornament, family recipe, personal handwriting, unique shower gift, vintage recipe, family tradition

$35.00

FREE shipping

LAKE ERIE ornament - 3" round porcelain, two sided, glossy finish, FREE Shipping!

LAKE ERIE ornament - 3" round porcelain, two sided, glossy finish, FREE Shipping!

$16.00

FREE shipping

BAY VILLAGE ohio porcelain ornament - 3" round two-sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, bay high school, Free Shipping!

BAY VILLAGE ohio porcelain ornament - 3" round two-sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, bay high school, Free Shipping!

$16.00

FREE shipping

SEATTLE mug, save on set of two, order 2 mugs and get Free Shipping!

SEATTLE mug, save on set of two, order 2 mugs and get Free Shipping!

$20.00

CLE ohio mug, can be personalized, order 2 mugs and get FREE Shipping!

CLE ohio mug, can be personalized, order 2 mugs and get FREE Shipping!

$20.00

PICKLEBALL Mug, valentines gift, pickleball gift, 15oz, quick flat rate shipping

PICKLEBALL Mug, valentines gift, pickleball gift, 15oz, quick flat rate shipping

$20.00

PICKLEBALL Mug, valentines gift, pickleball gift, 15oz, quick flat rate shipping

PICKLEBALL Mug, valentines gift, pickleball gift, 15oz, quick flat rate shipping

$20.00

PADUA FRANCISCAN parma, ohio ornament - 3” round porcelain two sided, glossy finish, FREE Shipping!

PADUA FRANCISCAN parma, ohio ornament - 3” round porcelain two sided, glossy finish, FREE Shipping!

$16.00

FREE shipping

PLYMOUTH new hampshire porcelain ornament - 3" round two-sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, Free Shipping!

PLYMOUTH new hampshire porcelain ornament - 3" round two-sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, Free Shipping!

$16.00

FREE shipping

HUDSON ohio - 3" round porcelain,two sided, glossy finish, Free Shipping!

HUDSON ohio - 3" round porcelain,two sided, glossy finish, Free Shipping!

$16.00

FREE shipping

OHIO - 3" round porcelain ornament, two sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, FREE SHIPPING!

OHIO - 3" round porcelain ornament, two sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, FREE SHIPPING!

$16.00

FREE shipping

PICKLEBALL gift - 3" round porcelain ornament, two sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, fast FREE SHIPPING!

PICKLEBALL gift - 3" round porcelain ornament, two sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, fast FREE SHIPPING!

$16.00

FREE shipping

AKRON, ohio - 3” porcelain ornament -can be personalized, Free Shipping!

AKRON, ohio - 3” porcelain ornament -can be personalized, Free Shipping!

$16.00

FREE shipping

PARMA ohio ornament - 3" round porcelain,two sided, glossy finish, Free Shipping!

PARMA ohio ornament - 3" round porcelain,two sided, glossy finish, Free Shipping!

$16.00

FREE shipping

ROCKY RIVER ohio, 3" porcelain ornament, glossy, great gift, quick ship, can be personalized, free shipping!

ROCKY RIVER ohio, 3" porcelain ornament, glossy, great gift, quick ship, can be personalized, free shipping!

$16.00

FREE shipping

SOLON ohio - 3" round porcelain,two sided, glossy finish, Free Shipping!

SOLON ohio - 3" round porcelain,two sided, glossy finish, Free Shipping!

$16.00

FREE shipping

PITTSBURGH pennsylvania, 3" round porcelain ornament, two sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, Free Shipping!

PITTSBURGH pennsylvania, 3" round porcelain ornament, two sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, Free Shipping!

$16.00

FREE shipping

WORKING from HOME, 3" porcelain ornament, home office, remote work, can be personalized, free shipping, remote office

WORKING from HOME, 3" porcelain ornament, home office, remote work, can be personalized, free shipping, remote office

$16.00

LAKE LIFE mug, great for gifting, personalize with your favorite lake, day at the lake, life at the lake, order 2 and get Free Shipping!

LAKE LIFE mug, great for gifting, personalize with your favorite lake, day at the lake, life at the lake, order 2 and get Free Shipping!

$20.00

NORTH RIDGEVILLE ohio porcelain ornament - 3" round two-sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, Free Shipping!

NORTH RIDGEVILLE ohio porcelain ornament - 3" round two-sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, Free Shipping!

$16.00

FREE shipping

BAY VILLAGE ohio porcelain ornament - 3" round two-sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, bay high school, Free Shipping!

BAY VILLAGE ohio porcelain ornament - 3" round two-sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, bay high school, Free Shipping!

$16.00

FREE shipping

AVON ohio porcelain ornament - 3" round two-sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, Free Shipping!

AVON ohio porcelain ornament - 3" round two-sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, Free Shipping!

$16.00

FREE shipping

CLASS of 2023, BAY HIGH, limited edition ornaments and mugs, fundraiser, local artist, some can be personalized, support the class of 2023!

CLASS of 2023, BAY HIGH, limited edition ornaments and mugs, fundraiser, local artist, some can be personalized, support the class of 2023!

$25.00

FREE shipping

PLANT LOVER mug, just one more, can't have enough plants, 15 oz gorgeous gift mug, plant fanatic, flat rate shipping

PLANT LOVER mug, just one more, can't have enough plants, 15 oz gorgeous gift mug, plant fanatic, flat rate shipping

$20.00

Feeling GROOVY, good vibes, Peace and Love, retro mug, VW beetle and van, upbeat gift, flower power, flat rate ship

Feeling GROOVY, good vibes, Peace and Love, retro mug, VW beetle and van, upbeat gift, flower power, flat rate ship

$20.00

LOVE to GARDEN, gardening mug, garden coffee mug, gift for friend, gardener mug, gardening gifts, gifts for her, flat rate shipping

LOVE to GARDEN, gardening mug, garden coffee mug, gift for friend, gardener mug, gardening gifts, gifts for her, flat rate shipping

$20.00

MIAMI of OHIO, Miami University, porcelain ornament, licensed, Ships TODAY! boxed, personalization options, graduation gift

MIAMI of OHIO, Miami University, porcelain ornament, licensed, Ships TODAY! boxed, personalization options, graduation gift

$25.00

Only 2 left
modern baby ornament, easy to personalize with photo, first christmas, baby gift, quick ship

modern baby ornament, easy to personalize with photo, first christmas, baby gift, quick ship

$25.00

FREE shipping

BEING IRISH ornament - pick your favorite, 3" round porcelain ornament, two sided, glossy, save on multiples, Free Ship!

BEING IRISH ornament - pick your favorite, 3" round porcelain ornament, two sided, glossy, save on multiples, Free Ship!

$16.00

FREE shipping

CHAUTAUQUA ohio porcelain ornament - 3" round two-sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, Free Shipping!

CHAUTAUQUA ohio porcelain ornament - 3" round two-sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, Free Shipping!

$16.00

FREE shipping

Etsy automatically translates most text on the site to your preferred language.

See in original language

About lexiconetc

Sales 15,996
On Etsy since 2012
  • completely custom canvas - 16x20 $125
  • completely custom - framed 12x12 wedding print. favorite song lyrics $62
  • completely custom - 16x16 canvas - graduation present $85
  • personalized print - framed 12x12 going away gift - tweaked with up to 3 personal phrases $45
  • completely custom - framed 12x12 $55

meaningful art celebrating life as you love it.

Shop members

  • lexi

    Owner

    i love coming up with ideas. i love words and reading. i love photos and memories. i love preserving what has gone before me. i love to have these things in tangible form around me.

Production partners

  • canvas shop

    CO, United States

    my unique designs are printed on a premium artist-grade poly-cotton blend 1 1/4" deep canvas with a finished back. ready to hang with carefully finished corners.

  • Soami on Etsy

    San Sebastián, Puerto Rico

    soami provides the wire stands that i include with each art tile. the stands are completely handmade from aluminum wire. they are the perfect accessory for lexicon.etc art tiles.

  • decal printer

    Amsterdam, NY

    sticker mule produces my custom designed silver linings decals.

