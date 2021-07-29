The power of words and their ability to evoke memories is the backbone of the art created by Lexi DeBaltzo, a local artist from Lakewood, Ohio. Born in California, raised in Michigan - Lexi started calling Ohio home when she attended Miami University - graduating with a degree in English Literature. During the years there, she met her husband, Dennis, and made her first “word art” by cross stitching a pillow with phrases that celebrated their favorite Miami memories.



Settling in Lakewood Ohio in 1988 - Lexi and Dennis have spent the past 30+ years raising their 5 children and sinking their roots and hearts into their community.



Years of cherished Lakewood memories resulted in Lexi’s first design in the style that was to become lexiconetc designs ltd. From Angelo’s Pizza to Fourth of July traditions to Geiger’s and so much in between - this word art was a snap shot of their Lakewood years. Discovering that the same phrases were loved by other “Lakewoodites” kicked off lexiconetc designs ltd in 2012 with the tag line - meaningful art celebrating life as you love it.



Selling in small, locally owned shops, art shows, thru Etsy and now on her own site lexiconetc.com - lexiconetc designs grew organically in the exact surroundings that the art itself celebrates. Recognizing the small businesses, unique places and traditional events is what lexiconetc art is all about! Gradually, Lexi has added designs of many more cities and schools discovering in the research for each design, the love that people have for their own neck of the woods. While Clevelanders are passionate about representing their city in general - the ability to hone in on the merits of a specific community is what makes Lexi’s art unique in the world of Cleveland art.



Some of Lexi’s favorite designs are the one-of-a-kind pieces of art that she creates for individuals from their brainstormed list of favorite phrases. She loves it when people call and say that they want their “own” lexicon! What matters most is at the root of each design - and when someone picks up a lexiconetc art tile of a place they connect with - memories are triggered and heart strings are pulled. A little gift with a lot of heart.