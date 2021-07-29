Announcement
delighted to be celebrating 10 years of lexiconetc designs. thank you for making my little business successful!
collages of favorite places and sayings become practical art for your home. most designs are available as a 12x12 framed print, 16x16 canvas, 15 oz mug or 4.5x4.5 art tile with stand. i also offer some other specialty sizes:) please request a custom listing if you do not see your choice!
specializing in custom word art. your unique lexiconetc design will be a priceless gift!
MIAMI of OHIO, Miami University, porcelain ornament, licensed, Ships TODAY! boxed, personalization options, graduation gift
$25.00
BE a GOLDFISH art tile, porcelain, best seller, boxed with stand for gift giving, just the right size!
$20.00
it’s about not letting sadness win, coping card, friend card, uplifting card, fight depression, anti-anxiety,free shipping
$4.95
due to foreseen circumstances within my control i will be late, funny card, friend card, humorous card, free shipping
$4.95
KIND PEOPLE are my kind of people, uplifting tile, positivity matters, graduation gift, office gift - 4x4 Art Tile -, Free Shipping!
$20.00
Designed from YOUR RECIPE, custom ornament, family recipe, personal handwriting, unique shower gift, vintage recipe, family tradition
$35.00
BAY VILLAGE ohio porcelain ornament - 3" round two-sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, bay high school, Free Shipping!
$16.00
PADUA FRANCISCAN parma, ohio ornament - 3” round porcelain two sided, glossy finish, FREE Shipping!
$16.00
PLYMOUTH new hampshire porcelain ornament - 3" round two-sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, Free Shipping!
$16.00
OHIO - 3" round porcelain ornament, two sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, FREE SHIPPING!
$16.00
PICKLEBALL gift - 3" round porcelain ornament, two sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, fast FREE SHIPPING!
$16.00
ROCKY RIVER ohio, 3" porcelain ornament, glossy, great gift, quick ship, can be personalized, free shipping!
$16.00
PITTSBURGH pennsylvania, 3" round porcelain ornament, two sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, Free Shipping!
$16.00
WORKING from HOME, 3" porcelain ornament, home office, remote work, can be personalized, free shipping, remote office
$16.00
LAKE LIFE mug, great for gifting, personalize with your favorite lake, day at the lake, life at the lake, order 2 and get Free Shipping!
$20.00
NORTH RIDGEVILLE ohio porcelain ornament - 3" round two-sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, Free Shipping!
$16.00
AVON ohio porcelain ornament - 3" round two-sided, glossy finish, can be personalized, Free Shipping!
$16.00
CLASS of 2023, BAY HIGH, limited edition ornaments and mugs, fundraiser, local artist, some can be personalized, support the class of 2023!
$25.00
PLANT LOVER mug, just one more, can't have enough plants, 15 oz gorgeous gift mug, plant fanatic, flat rate shipping
$20.00
Feeling GROOVY, good vibes, Peace and Love, retro mug, VW beetle and van, upbeat gift, flower power, flat rate ship
$20.00
LOVE to GARDEN, gardening mug, garden coffee mug, gift for friend, gardener mug, gardening gifts, gifts for her, flat rate shipping
$20.00
BEING IRISH ornament - pick your favorite, 3" round porcelain ornament, two sided, glossy, save on multiples, Free Ship!
$16.00
Jennifer on Jul 17, 20235 out of 5 stars
So responsive and very pleasant to work with!! Loved the product!!
Miriam on Jun 25, 20234 out of 5 stars
As described, well made and light enough to work well as a Christmas ornament. My son in law will live it…if I can remember where I hid it come Christmas!!!
Amy on Jun 9, 20235 out of 5 stars
This piece is amazing! It is so beautifully made and the attention to detail is stunning. The colors are perfect. I love it and would absolutely recommend purchasing from this shop!
Erin on Mar 19, 20235 out of 5 stars
It was really great! Thanks!
criztina on Jul 11, 20235 out of 5 stars
Bought to give to 2nd year roommate as a thank you. Was very excited to find something so unique. ALMOST kept it but we will just buy another one!! LOVE IT!!
criztina on Jul 11, 20235 out of 5 stars
The cutest Miami U item. Cannot wait to gift it to my daughter this year.
Lynne Spangenberg on Jul 9, 20235 out of 5 stars
Item smaller than expected: but seller didn’t represent size and I didn’t ask : Item was lovely and subject was my wonderful home town so I am happy with my purchase 😬
lexi responded on Jul 9, 2023
appreciate the review! just clarifying for future buyers that the listing description does state size as “4.25”x4.25” glossy tile” - thank you!
Lynne Spangenberg on Jul 9, 20235 out of 5 stars
item smaller than expected but then no size representations were made and I didn’t ask so not a seller issue
lexi responded on Jul 9, 2023
appreciate the review! just clarifying that listing description does state 4.25”x4.25” glossy white tile:)
iowa bouv on Jul 5, 20235 out of 5 stars
Is a gift - am sure she'll LOVE it!
chris on Jul 2, 20235 out of 5 stars
A perfect gift for my Polish relatives
meaningful art celebrating life as you love it.
lexi
Owner
i love coming up with ideas. i love words and reading. i love photos and memories. i love preserving what has gone before me. i love to have these things in tangible form around me.
canvas shop
CO, United States
my unique designs are printed on a premium artist-grade poly-cotton blend 1 1/4" deep canvas with a finished back. ready to hang with carefully finished corners.
Soami on Etsy
San Sebastián, Puerto Rico
soami provides the wire stands that i include with each art tile. the stands are completely handmade from aluminum wire. they are the perfect accessory for lexicon.etc art tiles.
decal printer
Amsterdam, NY
sticker mule produces my custom designed silver linings decals.